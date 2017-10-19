TDK Introduces EPCOS MotorCap Capacitors For Continuous Operation at High Temperatures

ISELIN, NJ--(Marketwired - Oct 19, 2017) - TDK Corporation today announced the new B32355C* series of EPCOS MotorCap™ motor run capacitors, which are designed for a high continuous operating temperature of 100 °C. They are based on a metalized polypropylene film, feature self-healing properties, and conform to the highest Safety Class S3 as specified in IEC60252-1. These robust capacitors have a rated voltage of 400 V AC at 50/60 Hz. The series consists of six different types with capacitance values ranging from 1.5 µF to 5 µF. The components have been approved by the VDE and their design is IEC 60335-1 compatible (safety of household and similar electrical appliances).

A special design feature of the B32355C* series are the compact dimensions: the capacitors have a diameter of 25 mm and a height of 51 mm to 75 mm, depending on the capacitance. The capacitor can is made of flame-retardant plastic and filled with a dry resin. The terminals consist of two 100 mm cables. At maximum operating voltage the capacitors offer a life expectancy of at least 10,000 h is achieved. Due to its high temperature resistance, this capacitor is particularly suitable for the motors of heating system pumps as well as other AC applications.

Main applications

Motors of heating system pumps

AC applications

Main features and benefits

High permissible continuous operating temperature of 100 °C

Safety Class S3 according to IEC 60252-1

Compact design

About TDK Corporation

TDK Corporation is a leading electronics company based in Tokyo, Japan. It was established in 1935 to commercialize ferrite, a key material in electronic and magnetic products. TDK's portfolio includes passive components, such as ceramic, aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors, ferrites and inductors, high-frequency products, and piezo and protection components, as well as sensors and sensor systems and power supplies. These products are marketed under the product brands TDK, EPCOS, InvenSense, Micronas, Tronics and TDK-Lambda. TDK's further main product groups include magnetic application products, energy devices, and flash memory application devices. TDK focuses on demanding markets in the areas of information and communication technology and automotive, industrial and consumer electronics. The company has a network of design and manufacturing locations and sales offices in Asia, Europe, and in North and South America. In fiscal 2017, TDK posted total sales of USD 10.5 billion and employed about 100,000 people worldwide.

