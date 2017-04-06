Teachers' Retirement Board Elects Chair and Vice Chair

Dana Dillon will continue to serve as chair; Sharon Hendricks will continue to serve as vice chair

WEST SACRAMENTO, CA--(Marketwired - April 06, 2017) - The trustees of the California State Teachers' Retirement System today elected Dana Dillon as board chair and Sharon Hendricks as vice chair for the 2017-18 term.

The Teachers' Retirement Board nominates and elects its chair and vice chair annually. The newly-elected officers assume their posts immediately. The chair and vice chair provide board leadership, direction and policy development for the largest educator-only pension fund in the world.

"It's an exciting time to be in a board leadership position; CalSTRS is in the forefront of myriad investment and retirement security matters that affect the fund's more than 914,000 members and beneficiaries," said Teachers' Retirement Board Chair Dana Dillon. "As an educator, I'm honored to not only be a voice for my colleagues, but also, to serve as a role model for the next leadership generation on the effectiveness of strong, positive board governance."

Dana Dillon is an intermediate grade school teacher from Weed. She has served on the board since 2003, including stints as chair and vice chair. Ms. Dillon has been active in the California Teachers Association for more than 26 years, serving as state council representative, and was recently elected to the board of directors.

"The role of vice chair is an extraordinary opportunity for me -- as an individual who is passionate about CalSTRS' mission -- to help build consensus among the board's diverse individuals," said Teachers' Retirement Board vice Chair Sharon Hendricks. "My connection to, and experience in, the educator community means that I am well-suited to discuss the implications of the decisions taken by the board to the community. I'm privileged to be chosen as part of a group of individuals who are actively defining the future of institutional investing."

Sharon Hendricks is a communications studies professor with the Los Angeles Community College District and was elected to the Teachers' Retirement Board in 2011. She also serves as president of the American Federation of Teachers, local 1521 chapter at Los Angeles City College. Ms. Hendricks is active in the Community College Council of the California Federation of Teachers.

About CalSTRS

The California State Teachers' Retirement System, with a portfolio valued at $202 billion as of February 28, 2017, is the largest educator-only pension fund in the world. CalSTRS administers a hybrid retirement system, consisting of traditional defined benefit, cash balance and voluntary defined contribution plans. CalSTRS also provides disability and survivor benefits. CalSTRS serves California's 896,000 public school educators and their families from the state's 1,700 school districts, county offices of education and community college districts. Follow us on Twitter @CalSTRS

