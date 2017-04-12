TeamLogic IT Experiences Unprecedented Customer Demand For Business Communications Services with Unified Office

MISSION VIEJO, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 12, 2017) - TeamLogic IT, an award winning national provider of advanced IT management services with over 100 franchisees and thousands of small and medium sized business (SMB) customers across North America, has experienced dramatic growth throughout their franchise network due to Unified Office's Total Connect Now SM innovative, reliable VoIP and analytics services platform. TeamLogic franchise owners have experienced significantly reduced churn and higher customer satisfaction with Unified Office as their business communications partner.

"We selected Unified Office as our preferred voice communications partner because they have engineered an innovative business-grade, reliable, and managed VoIP service platform that's perfect for our marketplace," said Frank Picarello, COO, TeamLogic IT. "After having used Unified Office's Total Connect Now SM service for 2 years now we found that our customer retention and satisfaction with the service is extremely high. We have a segment of our customers that rely heavily on high quality voice services. For these customers, Unified Office is a great partner with strong services."

Total Connect Now SM (TCN) is an enhanced, high availability, business grade unified communications service platform, with Visual Performance Suite that provides business analytics specifically engineered to provide actionable intelligence to customers' employees at all levels. Unified Office's Highest Quality Routing Protocol™ (HQRP) software chooses the highest quality path for each call through dynamic geographically diverse routing. Their premise-based server provides down time avoidance, and outage rapid recovery with run-time diagnostic, rapid troubleshooting, and root cause analysis and recovery. Unified Office provides diversity of providers at every level data center, hosting and carrier services.

Picarello added, "Our franchisees who are selling Total Connect Now SM to their client base have been able to retain a loyal base of customers that receive integrated business-grade voice services as part of their Managed Services. This enables our franchisees to become even more valuable to their customers by providing them with communications services that are not only innovative and reliable but are able to continually adapt to a rapidly changing business environment the speed of which is unprecedented. We are in the business of helping our customers better enable their businesses through the effective use of IT and voice services. Unified Office helps us do this through their high quality unified communication services."

"Businesses today look to their IT service providers to offer a full range of vertically integrated services that eliminate the need to have multiple IT partners. This includes reliable, dependable and innovative communications services that can change with the speed of the market," said Ray Pasquale, CEO of Unified Office. "Our partners report that churn rate is five to ten times lower than that of hosted service providers that they've used in the past. Our mission is to help channel partners like TeamLogic IT cope with the inherent challenges of a rapidly changing marketplace, with high quality, reliable advanced communications and business intelligence."

Total Connect Now (http://www.unifiedoffice.com/voip-business-solutions/) is an easy to use managed communications service that integrates voice communications, service-level monitoring, business continuity, and business analytics tools for SMBs. Unified Office provides an at-a-glance view of customer service responsiveness in real-time, as well as on-demand and scheduled reporting for any company via the Visual Performance Suite's web-enabled Manager's Portal.

Unified Office's Powerful management portal enables channel partners to analyze their customer's voice service health and to easily configure changes required for repair and recovery. Their customers don't need to deal with equipment, broadband, and network services (installation, activation, advance problem ID, and ongoing service mgmt.) allowing them to focus on running their business. Highlights of Total Connect Now SM (TCN) 3.0 Hybrid Private Cloud service architecture include:

Cloud-based Business Continuity/Disaster Recovery "shadowing" of customer-premise (primary) servers; users able to communicate via a primary and shadow server.

Flexible Broadband Multi-Service Integration options including fixed/mobile service gateways (Cable, 4G/LTE) integration for optimal on premise Business Continuity/Disaster Recovery.

TCNOPSTM an Internet of Things (IoT) based operational performance suite that enables SMBs to dramatically improve their operational performance and effectiveness through access to alerting and reporting functions for business critical information such as refrigeration, ambient temperatures, exhaust, door movement and mold and bacteria detection.

Unified Office's Visual Performance Suite™ (VPS) provides a real-time view of changes in operational performance levels and actionable intelligence for managers and owners, enabling them to readily determine real-time business performance and take immediate actions and apply continuous operational improvements. This results in higher customer satisfaction, increased customer retention, and increased revenues and profitability. Total Connect Now is an innovative, easy to use managed communications service that integrates voice communications, service-level monitoring, business continuity, and business analytics tools for the SMB to better manage their operations.

About TeamLogic IT

Companies rely on TeamLogic IT's managed IT services for proactive IT management to help increase productivity throughout their organization while also gaining better ROI from their technology investments. Solutions are designed to meet client needs while helping them build an IT platform for future growth. TeamLogic IT also provides networking services, security services, data services, email services, telecommunications, and hardware and software products for business managers seeking to outsource their IT needs. TeamLogic IT ranked #45 on MSPmentor.net's Top 501 Managed Services Providers in 2015 and they are a recipient of seven consecutive annual Franchise Business Review Top 50 Satisfaction Awards (2008-2014). For more information visit: http://www.teamlogicit.com/.

About Unified Office

Unified Office, Inc. is a leading provider of SDN-based hybrid cloud managed Voice-over-IP (VoIP) and Unified Communications services to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Unified Office's Total Connect Now SM service architecture was purpose-built from the ground up to deliver the highest quality of experience and availability, leveraging the latest in extensible business VoIP communications technology and cloud-based infrastructure to enhance SMB workforce productivity. Their cloud-based intelligent network incorporates Unified Office's unique adaptive Highest Quality Routing™ (HQR) for end-to-end service quality, and Business Continuity "shadowing" to ensure high availability operation over one or more redundant broadband links.

The Unified Office Visual Performance Suite™ provides a real-time view of changes in operational performance levels and actionable intelligence for SMBs, store managers and owners, enabling them to readily determine real-time business performance, take immediate actions, and apply continuous operational improvements. This results in higher customer satisfaction, increased customer retention, and increased revenues and profitability. For more information visit www.unifiedoffice.com.