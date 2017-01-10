TeamQuest Software Simplifies Balancing IT Risk and Spend

Software suite update gives users more insight into IT performance and capacity, including service-level efficiency, to reduce outages, control costs, and optimize resources

CLEAR LAKE, IA--(Marketwired - January 10, 2017) - TeamQuest, industry leader in performance and capacity management software, recently acquired by HelpSystems, today announced a comprehensive update to its Vityl suite of infrastructure monitoring and capacity management tools. The update lets IT professionals deliver consistent service while making efficient use of limited resources.

"We're confident this update will continue TeamQuest's mission of helping IT professionals manage every aspect of their daily operations -- from meeting SLAs, to efficiently allocating resources, to communicating with business leadership," said HelpSystems CEO Chris Heim. "The enhanced ability to automatically identify which services are wasting resources will maximize productivity and ultimately improve the bottom line for our customers. Meeting customer needs with software like this is one of the main reasons we recently acquired TeamQuest."

Reduce Risk and Optimize Efficiency

TeamQuest's Vityl Adviser includes two new features to better help IT professionals find balance between unnecessary risk and unnecessary spending. Efficiency scoring has been expanded beyond per system scores to also include calculations for entire services, or business functions. Users now receive a score for each service that makes it easy to determine if the resources dedicated to that service are over-provisioned (leading to wasteful spending) or under-provisioned (leading to outages and bottlenecks).

In accordance with these goals, Vityl Adviser also improved the Performance Charts feature. Groups such as application teams, system administrators, service owners, and management can create tailored views that meet their own reporting needs. Multiple metrics can be combined into single charts and easily assessed without piecing information together from multiple charts.

These updates will grant IT professionals greater flexibility and confidence in managing increasingly complex IT environments.

Other Updates

Following Oracle's decision to end Java plug-in support for browsers, users of TeamQuest's infrastructure monitoring tool Vityl Monitor will be able to access the browser-based application as both a Java applet and Java Web Start application.

Visit the TeamQuest Products and Services page to find out why it's the most robust IT performance optimization software on the market.

About TeamQuest

TeamQuest helps IT teams control costs, avoid risks, and communicate value. At TeamQuest, our goal is to help you do IT better. Our decades of experience in disciplines like performance management and capacity planning keep us completely focused on enhancing the value your IT team brings to the business. More specifically, we help organizations elevate IT maturity and optimize your infrastructure to deliver as much business value as possible while minimizing both costs and risk. TeamQuest solutions provide transparency, provide purpose-built views of information for different stakeholders, and transcend the boundary between IT and the business. We offer observation, analysis, prediction, and guidance all in one, integrated platform.

About HelpSystems

HelpSystems aligns IT and business goals to help organizations build a competitive edge. Our software and services monitor and automate processes, encrypt and secure data, and provide easy access to the information people need. More than 10,000 organizations around the world rely on HelpSystems to make IT lives easier and keep business running smoothly. Learn more at www.helpsystems.com.