TEC Edmonton announces the opening of TEC Innovation District

Edmonton's newest mentorship and co-working space for technology entrepreneurs

EDMONTON, AB--(Marketwired - January 19, 2017) - Edmonton's technology entrepreneurs have a new community workspace, with the launch of TEC Innovation District. The space, located in the hub of downtown Edmonton in Enterprise Square, is a point of entry for technology entrepreneurs to access mentorship and coaching from TEC Edmonton's in-house team of entrepreneurs and experts.

"The Innovation District is much more than a workspace -- we have an 'entrepreneurs for entrepreneurs' philosophy at TEC Edmonton, where business owners learn directly from people who have built successful companies," says TEC Edmonton CEO Chris Lumb. "The street front space is another way for technology entrepreneurs to access our services."

"Alberta small businesses have a bigger economic impact per capita than small businesses anywhere in the country, and support from incubators like TEC Edmonton are a big reason for it," says Honourable Deron Bilous, Minister of Economic Development and Trade. "Their mentorship and expert advice for Alberta entrepreneurs means that working together we will continue to innovate, excel and build an economy for the future."

Companies accepted into the program will receive, in addition to personalized mentorship and coaching, 24-hour use of the workspace, as well as access to TEC Edmonton's network of partner companies.

"This space provides a conducive environment for collisions of ideas, and an opportunity to meet and learn from other entrepreneurs," says Hammad Jutt, Chief Operating Officer of TVCom, one of the TEC Innovation District's newest tenants. "We will also have the chance to meet industry experts and seek support of TEC mentors."

The space is made possible by funds provided by DynaLife and the University of Alberta.

About TEC Edmonton

TEC Edmonton is a business accelerator that helps emerging technology companies grow successfully. As a joint venture of the University of Alberta and Edmonton Economic Development Corporation, TEC Edmonton operates the Edmonton region's largest accelerator for early-stage technology companies, and also manages commercialization of University of Alberta technologies. TEC Edmonton delivers services in four areas: Business Development, Funding and Finance, Technology Management, and Entrepreneur Development. Since 2011, TEC clients have generated $680M in revenue, raised $350M in financing and funding, invested $200M in R&D, grown both revenue and employment by 25 per cent per year and now employ over 2,400 people in the region. In addition, TEC has assisted in the creation of 22 spinoff companies from the University of Alberta in the last four years.

TEC Edmonton was named the 4th best university business incubator in North America by the University Business Incubator (UBI) Global Index in 2015, and "Incubator of the Year" by Startup Canada in 2014. For more information, visit www.tecedmonton.com.