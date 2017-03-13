Tech CU's Jeannine Jacobsen Wins YWCA Silicon Valley Tribute to Women Award

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - March 13, 2017) - Tech CU (Technology Credit Union) announced today that Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President Jeannine Jacobsen has won the YWCA Tribute to Women Award.

Since 1984, the YWCA Silicon Valley Tribute to Women Awards has honored women in executive level positions and the companies who employ them. The award showcases women in the region who exemplify and reflect innovation, creativity and excellence -- key components of the Silicon Valley culture. It also acknowledges the commitment and leadership Tech CU has demonstrated towards further empowering women.

"I want to congratulate Jeannine on winning the YWCA Silicon Valley Tribute to Women Award," said Todd Harris, President and CEO of Tech CU. "She has done an outstanding job at Tech CU and I'm excited that she's being honored among such an extraordinary group of women. At Tech CU, we have a long history of being committed to women in senior leadership roles -- a tradition we look forward to continuing."

