TECH DATA SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Tech Data Corporation - (TECD)

NEW ORLEANS, LA--(Marketwired - September 29, 2017) - Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until November 24, 2017 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Tech Data Corporation ( NASDAQ : TECD), if they purchased the Company's shares between June 1, 2017 and August 31, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida.

What You May Do

About the Lawsuit

Tech Data and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On August 31, 2017, the Company held its Fiscal Year 2018 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call, during which CEO Robert Dutkowsky revealed that operational issues and "execution challenges" had resulted in "weaknesses [that] impacted our performance in the quarter… in a way that was much larger than we anticipated."

On this news, the price of Tech Data's shares plummeted $22.83 per share on August 31, 2017.

