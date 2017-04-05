Tech Entrepreneur Lore Harp McGovern Joins the Computer History Museum Board of Directors

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA--(Marketwired - April 05, 2017) - The Computer History Museum (CHM), the world's leading institution exploring the history of computing and its ongoing impact on society, today announced the appointment of long-time tech entrepreneur Lore Harp McGovern to its Board of Trustees. McGovern, who has been involved in the technology field since the early 1970s, is one of the pioneers in the personal computing era. In 1976 McGovern co-founded Vector Graphics, one of the earliest PC companies. The company went public in 1981 making McGovern the first female founder to take her company public on the NASDAQ.

McGovern has founded or run companies in diverse fields, including healthcare, educational publishing and technology. She is an investor in numerous start-up companies in Silicon Valley. She was named Entrepreneur of the Year in 1983 by Women Business Owners of New York, has been awarded the Distinguished Immigrant Award by the Commonwealth Club of San Francisco and the Distinguished Alumni Award from Pepperdine University.

"Lore McGovern is an authentic pioneer of the modern computing era, and the career she has built from the 1970s onward makes her such an ideal fit for the Museum's Board of Trustees," said John C. Hollar, the Museum's president and chief executive officer. "We're delighted to welcome her as we continue to plan for the future."

Today, Ms. McGovern serves as the Chairman Emeritus of the Board of Associates of the Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research at MIT, as well as Chairman of the McGovern Institute for Brain Research at MIT, and is a Member of the Visiting Committee for Theater Arts and CAMIT, also at MIT. In addition she was appointed to the Advisory Board for the Center for Brain, Mind and Machines at MIT. She was a founding member of the Committee of 200, a national organization of women business executives.

