Tech Leaders Income Fund Investment Update

The Fund invests in an approximately equal-weight, diversified portfolio of large-capitalization technology companies. The objectives of the Fund are to provide unitholders with (i) stable monthly cash distributions; (ii) the opportunity for capital appreciation; and (iii) lower overall volatility of portfolio returns than would otherwise be experienced by owning securities of technology companies directly. The Fund seeks to hedge substantially all of its exposure to foreign currencies back to the Canadian dollar.

The Fund has generated a total return of 12.2% p.a. over the past 5 years, outperforming the S&P/TSX Composite Index by 4.1% p.a. over the period.1,2

The Fund offers monthly distributions of $0.054 per unit or 6.2%% p.a., based on the October 10, 2017 market price.2 The Fund also offers a distribution reinvestment plan ("DRIP") which provides unitholders with the ability to automatically reinvest their distributions and realize the benefits of compound growth of their investment.

The Fund is available for purchase on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TLF.UN.

About Brompton Funds

Brompton Funds, a division of Brompton Group which was founded in 2000, is an experienced investment fund manager with approximately $2 billion in assets under management. Brompton's investment solutions include TSX traded funds, mutual funds and flow-through limited partnerships. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton's investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com.

1)

Annual Compound Returns September 30, 2017 YTD 1-Year 3-Year 5-Year S.I.* Tech Leaders Income Fund 26.2% 26.3% 8.5% 12.2% 9.2% S&P/TSX Composite Index 4.4% 9.2% 4.5% 8.1% 5.3% S&P 500 Information Technology Index 27.4% 28.9% 17.3% 17.4% 16.7%

*period from May 20, 2020 (commencement of operations) to September 30, 2017

2) Source: Bloomberg, Thomson Reuters, Brompton Funds.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of the Fund on the Toronto Stock Exchange or other alternative Canadian trading system (an "exchange"). If the units are purchased or sold on an exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the Fund and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning units of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the Fund in the public filings available at www.sedar.com. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns including changes in unit value and reinvestment of all distributions and do not take into account certain fees such as redemptions costs or income taxes payable by any securityholder that would have reduced returns. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this press release and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the Fund, to the future outlook of the Fund and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the Fund. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.