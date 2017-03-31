The Tech Museum of Innovation encourages next generation of engineers to "Dream Big" this spring break

MacGillivray Freeman's "Dream Big: Engineering Our World" now featured at The Hackworth IMAX Dome Theater

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - March 31, 2017) - Giant-screen movie-goers will soar above the world's tallest bridge and travel at speeds approaching 700 mph with MacGillivray Freeman's new IMAX film "Dream Big: Engineering Our World," now playing at The Tech Museum of Innovation's Hackworth IMAX Dome Theater. Narrated by Academy Award winner Jeff Bridges, "Dream Big" celebrates human ingenuity and innovation while offering an exciting new perspective on what it means to be an engineer. The film, produced in partnership with American Society of Civil Engineers and presented by Bechtel Corporation, is an excellent complement to the many engineering design activities visitors encounter at The Tech.

"'Dream Big' aligns perfectly with our mission of inspiring the innovator in everyone. Young people in particular can see themselves in the movie, and can envision a day when they are the engineers and designers who are solving big problems and building better communities. When you have a new vision for yourself, it can change your life. This movie holds that potential," said Tim Ritchie, President and CEO of The Tech.

From the Great Wall of China and the world's tallest buildings to underwater robots, solar cars and smart, sustainable cities, "Dream Big" showcases engineering marvels big and small. With its inspiring human stories -- including a young female engineer building bridges in undeveloped countries and an underprivileged high school robotics team that succeeds against all odds -- "Dream Big" reveals the compassion and creativity that drive engineers to create better lives for people and a more sustainable future for us all.

"Parents and teachers are looking for ways to turn kids on to science and engineering," said director Greg MacGillivray, a two-time Academy Award nominee and chairman of MacGillivray Freeman Films. "With 'Dream Big' we wanted to bring something new to that effort with an entertaining, visually spectacular film full of stirring human stories that reveal the impact engineers have on our society. We hope it energizes kids of all ages, especially girls, to think about engineering as a meaningful way to help others and leave a positive mark on the world."

"I am a believer in encouraging our youth to make a difference in the world, and 'Dream Big' encourages young people to do just that," said narrator Jeff Bridges.

The film will receive support from 15 engineering organizations including the American Society of Civil Engineers, the Society of Women Engineers, the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers and many others. They will serve as partners, role models and experts in local communities across the country.

"'Dream Big' is more than a film. It is part of a larger campaign that aims to give everyone, children and adults, hands-on engineering experiences," says Shaun MacGillivray, the film's producer and president of MacGillivray Freeman Films. "All of the educational programming surrounding this film is designed to give kids of all ages and backgrounds the inspiration to dream big and bold for our future."

MacGillivray Freeman Films and its partners at ASCE and Bechtel have produced educational materials to go with the film. There are 50 hands-on engineering activities, educational videos and lesson plans for grades K-12 on the website www.DiscoverE.org/dreambig.

"Dream Big" is family-friendly and has a running time of 42 minutes. The Tech Museum of Innovation is located in downtown San Jose. For tickets and showtimes, visit thetech.org/IMAX.

About The Tech Museum of Innovation

The Tech is a hands-on technology and science museum for people of all ages and backgrounds. The museum -- located in the Capital of Silicon Valley -- is a non-profit experiential learning resource established to engage people in exploring and experiencing applied technologies affecting their lives. Through programs such as The Tech Challenge, our annual team-design competition for youth, and internationally renowned programs such as The Tech Awards, The Tech endeavors to inspire the innovator in everyone.

About MacGillivray Freeman Films

MacGillivray Freeman Films is the world's foremost independent producer and distributor of giant-screen 70mm films with 40 films for IMAX theaters to its credit. Throughout the company's 50-year history, its films have won numerous international awards including two Academy Award nominations and three films inducted into the IMAX Hall of Fame. MacGillivray Freeman films are known for their artistry and celebration of science and the natural world. It is the first documentary film company to reach the one billion dollar benchmark for worldwide box office.

About the American Society of Civil Engineers

As a production partner, American Society of Civil Engineers has been planning, coordinating and promoting "Dream Big" and its outreach programs since inception. With 150,000 members in 177 countries, ASCE members engineer the built environment while protecting and restoring the natural environment.

About Bechtel Corporation

Bechtel Corporation is among the most respected engineering, construction and project management companies in the world. Together with their customers, they deliver landmark projects that foster sustainable progress and economic growth. Since 1898, they have completed more than 25,000 extraordinary projects across 160 countries on all seven continents.

