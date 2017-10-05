TechCode Opens Boston-Area Innovation Hub for Local Technology Startups

The company will host a HUBweek session on October 10 and a grand opening event on October 11 to celebrate

BOSTON, MA--(Marketwired - Oct 5, 2017) - TechCode, a global network of startup incubators and entrepreneur ecosystems, today announces the opening of its newest office in Somerville, Massachusetts, located at 120 Beacon Street, Suite 301.

As the 22nd TechCode office worldwide, the location will help local startups in the artificial intelligence, medical technology, new materials and green tech spaces to drive innovation, investment and business escalation, while serving as a launch pad to achieve market validation and enter global markets.

To celebrate its newest location, TechCode will host two special events at its office. Details include:

HUBweek Spoke: The Human Face of AI

When: 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday, October 10

When: 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday, October 10

Topic: Artificial intelligence started off as a purely prescriptive technology. However, new companies are using AI to add an even more human touch. Learn how you can gain an edge in the market and help make AI a force for good.

Artificial intelligence started off as a purely prescriptive technology. However, new companies are using AI to add an even more human touch. Learn how you can gain an edge in the market and help make AI a force for good. Participants: Luke Tang, North America GM, TechCode; Brennan White, founder and CEO, Cortex; Haim Senior, co-founder and CEO, Knowmail; Marshall Moutenot, co-founder, Upstream

Grand Opening Event

When: 5:30-8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 11

"Boston's bustling startup ecosystem is a perfect match for our accelerator and incubator programs, which give companies the opportunity to make international connections and grow into new markets," said Anthony DeOrsey, Deputy General Manager of TechCode Boston. "Our team is distinctively qualified to provide Boston-area startups with the support they need to hire the right talent, advance their technology and raise capital, all with a global mentality."

With a global presence and especially strong connections in China, TechCode benefits startups with hands-on supply chain support, distribution, manufacturing and retail connections in the U.S., China and Europe and mentorship and technical support for emerging technology applications. With established incubators in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guan, Silicon Valley, Seoul, Finland, Tel Aviv and Berlin, to name a few, TechCode has an extensive network for startups to think global. The company helps startups speed up commercialization through introductions to partners and investors, tests global market entry strategies and refines technology elements in their products.

To learn more about TechCode Boston or to apply for the accelerator, visit us.techcode.com.

About TechCode

Focusing on incubator operation management and technology startup cultivation, TechCode is committed to building the world's leading entrepreneurship ecosystem. Integrating a wide range of global resources, TechCode has established incubators in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guan, Silicon Valley, Seoul, Tel Aviv and Berlin to help get its startup members on their feet and grow rapidly.

About CFLD

CFLD (China Fortune Land Development Co, Ltd) integrates five resources: industry, university, research, government, and finance in over 40 industrial new cities across the world. Depending on the layout of its business partner they pioneer an innovative technology chain including incubation -- acceleration -- industrialization -- commercialization, providing full support to entrepreneurs from the "first step" to "every step" of entrepreneurship to the last mile.