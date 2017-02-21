TechInsights Completes Assessment of Initial Microsoft Azure IP Advantage Portfolio

Company is selected by Microsoft to provide its clients with help in identifying patents of value from the Azure portfolio

OTTAWA, ON--(Marketwired - Feb 21, 2017) - TechInsights, a trusted patent and technology partner to the world's largest and most successful companies, revealed the findings of its independent evaluation of the recently launched Microsoft Azure IP Advantage portfolio. Overall, the company found that the portfolio surpasses rivals in the Cloud technology market and reflects the same strength, diversity and quality that Microsoft is known for. Microsoft announced the Azure IP Advantage program to help provide Cloud customers with comprehensive protection against intellectual property risks.

"Microsoft Azure IP Advantage contains patents that are both promising for market use and that were invented early in technology segments relative to five major Cloud market competitors," said Ian MacLean, Vice President, Intellectual Property Services at TechInsights. "Our assessment shows that the portfolio will be a valuable resource to Azure customers seeking to ensure IP protection in the rapidly growing and highly competitive market of Cloud applications."

TechInsights was given early access to approximately 7,500 patent publications, including over 4,100 United States grants and 100 United States applications, which were among those made available to Microsoft's customers via the Azure IP Advantage program. Using its IP analytics capabilities, the company evaluated important metrics of the portfolio and compared it to a selection of Microsoft's leading competitors to ensure the portfolio will be an effective counter-assertion resource for Microsoft Azure clients. TechInsights focused on the portfolio's composition, patent age, forward references, innovation, global coverage, and likelihood of use.

