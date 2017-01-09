Technology Advisors, Inc. Launches The Customer Spot Portal

Self-Service Support Portal Facilitates Better Customer Service

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - January 09, 2017) - Technology Advisors Inc. (TAI) announces the launch of The Customer Spot self-service portal for connecting SugarCRM users to their customers.

Unlike the current SugarCRM support portal, The Customer Spot features a filtered knowledgebase, along with built-in messaging and advanced security options. This web community allows customers to submit & monitor cases, track case progress, and access knowledgebase articles & announcements from the host company. Each instance of The Customer Spot has personalized branding, and the content can be filtered to reflect administrator preferences for individual users.

Full case histories including Calls, Meetings, Tasks, Emails, and Notes are available through The Customer Spot portal. Attachments can be added to any case a customer creates for immediate delivery to the administrator. In addition, The Customer Spot links each case record to the user's information in SugarCRM for easy monitoring by the host company.

"The Customer Spot, along with our Advanced Support Manager, creates a complete set of tools for providing exceptional customer service," says Technology Advisors CEO, Sam Biardo. "TAI is excited to help our customers improve their own customer experiences."

The Customer Spot currently integrates with SugarCRM and is available for all Technology Advisors, Inc. customers. Plans to integrate with more CRM providers are on the roadmap for late 2017. To learn more about The Customer Spot, please visit www.thecustomerspot.com.

About Technology Advisors, Inc.

Technology Advisors, Inc. (TAI) is a global business & technology consulting company with one fundamental objective: help businesses find the tools they need to stimulate sales, strengthen relationships, and heighten productivity. As a software consulting company, TAI guides software selection, adoption, training, and support. Most notably, Technology Advisors helps clients find and successfully implement CRM software, but the company also has expertise in data migration and integration, marketing automation, CPQ software, business intelligence tools, and BPM. To learn more about Technology Advisors, Inc. please visit www.techadv.com.