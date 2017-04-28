Technology Futurist, Jamais Cascio, Named As An Honorary Doctorate from University of Advancing Technology (UAT)

World renowned thinker and speaker of technology futurism to accept UAT Honorary Doctorate Degree at Commencement

TEMPE, AZ--(Marketwired - April 28, 2017) - University of Advancing Technology (UAT) is honored to announce that Jamais Cascio, known for his insightful and provocative ideas in the realm of technology futurism, will accept one of this year's Honorary Doctorate Degrees, to be awarded at UAT's Commencement ceremony on Friday, May 5, 2017, at the Mesa Arts Center.

Cascio's passions coincide with UAT's interests in emerging technologies and some of his more profound work lies in environmental dilemmas and cultural transformation. Cascio specializes in the design and creation of plausible future scenarios. His work focuses on the importance of long-term, systemic thinking, emphasizing the power of openness, transparency and flexibility as catalysts for building a more resilient society.

Cascio speaks about future possibilities around the world, running in the same circles as UAT Professor Natasha Vita-More, who has worked with Cascio in her studies of futurism and holds his opinions in high regard.

Professor Vita-More said, "Jamais Cascio is a provocative futurist who thinks big, and thinks broad. Being listed as one of the "Top 100 Global :DThinkers" by Foreign Policy Magazine in 2009, he navigates through surprising and unsettling pathways of technological and cultural change. Cascio's ability to mitigate techno-challenges is in keeping with UAT's mission to educate and innovate for the future. His unique background aligns with UAT's values through applied strategic analysis."

As an honorary doctorate for UAT's graduating Class of 2017, Cascio shares a few words of wisdom for UAT graduates.

"The technologies and tools we make are as much artifacts of our culture as artifacts of our science. What a technology means -- its social utility, its ethical footprint, its role in our lives -- increasingly matters as much or more than what a technology does," said Jamais Cascio.

Watch UAT's Commencement featuring Jamais Cascio's Honorary Doctorate acceptance speech online here: http://www.uat.edu/commencement

About UAT:

University of Advancing Technology (UAT) is an elite, private technology University focused on educating students in advancing technology who desire to innovate for our future. Our technology infused, urban campus is a technology nexus; a collection of technophiles, tech geeks and mavens of the digital world that evolve into top technology executives, master programmers, cyber warriors, forensic sleuths, robotic engineers, interactive filmmakers, and game innovators for entertainment and government animation applications. www.uat.edu