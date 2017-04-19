Technology Solutions for Late Phase Research: Optimizing Real World Data Assets, New Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - April 19, 2017) - Michael Cook, Principal of Epidemiology and Bill Row, Divisional Principal of Real World Evidence both from ICON Commercialisation and Outcomes will outline how technological innovation can be applied to late phase research studies and how the smart application of that technology can enhance use of real world data (RWD) assets. The live event will take place on Monday, May 1, 2017 at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).

Attendees will gain valuable insights on:

The use of EHR data to conduct protocol feasibility assessments

How RWD can be optimized and analyzed using technology to enhance clinical research efficiency and provide the real world evidence (RWE) necessary for stakeholder engagement

Technology solution considerations for optimizing RWD assets

Overview

With demand increasing for new and innovative ways to approach Late Phase Research (LPR), technology solutions and access to RWD are at the forefront of creating efficiencies in all stages of study design and implementation. But what steps should you take in study planning to ensure these efficiencies are effectively applied? And how can you partner with CROs to ensure that the secondary and primary data are pulled through the appropriate technology solutions for optimal use?

The enrolment process for clinical trials is notoriously inefficient. Sponsors struggle to identify the best investigator sites and enroll the target number of patients amid competing trials. Part of this inefficiency stems from the traditional recruitment model of relying on selected Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) to recruit patients. With the right information about how many patients are eligible -- and where they are located -- this model can be turned on its head. EHR data can improve this process dramatically. Our experts will discuss:

Efficient site and physician identification, as well as patient identification and enrolment

Continued collection of EHR data on enrolled patients for ongoing RWE generation

The use of a technology platform to cohesively bring the data together

