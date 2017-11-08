Techsol Argus Safety Cloud and E2B R3 Upgrade Accelerator for Emerging Biopharma Companies, New Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - November 08, 2017) - During this webinar, experts from Techsol Corporation will describe and demonstrate how emerging life science companies can take advantage of a market-leading safety solution -- Argus Safety cloud, designed with the needs and requirements of emerging biopharmaceutical organizations in mind.

The speakers will also describe and demonstrate key factors for successful transition from R2 to R3, and how Techsol's accelerated Argus v8.11 upgrade package supports successful change management. As part of the transition and R3 adoption, your Argus Safety application needs to be upgraded to v8.1.1 (R3 supported) version. Users currently on version 6.x or version 7.x may have the application installed directly onto their servers or on a provider cloud.

Techsol Safety Cloud is fully validated and delivered through SLAs, and includes:

99.9% availability

24X7 service desk

GxP compliance

all future upgrades and change management of the cloud

Techsol Oracle Safety Cloud also comes with add-on options like advanced powerful analytics, mart and various integrated solutions such as signal detection suite, medical information system and product quality complaint system.

Join the informative session on Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at 11am EST (4pm GMT). For more information about this complimentary event visit: Techsol Argus Safety Cloud and E2B R3 Upgrade Accelerator for Emerging Biopharma Companies.

