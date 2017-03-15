Teck Announces Appointment of Jeff Hanman as Vice President, Corporate Affairs

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 15, 2017) - Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") announced today the appointment of Jeff Hanman as Vice President, Corporate Affairs.

"Jeff brings to the role a strong background in strategic communications," said Don Lindsay, President and CEO. "His leadership will be key to clearly and effectively communicating our activities and priorities with our stakeholders and conveying our strong track record of sustainability performance."

In addition to his work with Teck, Mr. Hanman serves as Treasurer and Vice-chair of the Mining Association of British Columbia and as Co-chair of Mining for Miracles, the B.C. mining industry's charity of choice in support of B.C. Children's Hospital.

Mr. Hanman joined Teck in April 2011, and most recently held the position of Head, Corporate Affairs. Before joining Teck, he held the position of Deputy Chief of Staff, Policy Coordination and Issues Management, with the Office of the Premier of British Columbia.

