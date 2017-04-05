Teck Reports Class A Share Conversion

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 5, 2017) - Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") announced today that Caisse de depot et placement (the "Caisse") has tendered 1,576,166 Class A common shares of Teck for conversion into the same number of Class B subordinate voting shares pursuant to the conversion right inherent in the share conditions of the Class A common shares. Teck understands that the Caisse entered into an agreement with Temagami Mining Company Ltd. ("Temagami"), pursuant to which Temagami has conveyed 100,000 Class B subordinate voting shares of Teck to the Caisse as an inducement to effect the conversion. Temagami intends to sell approximately 35,000 additional Class B subordinate voting shares to fund cash taxes that may be payable in connection with the transaction.

As a result of the conversion, the percentage of total votes attached to outstanding Class A common shares has been reduced from 62.2% to 57.7%. There are now outstanding 7,777,304 Class A common shares and 569,873,311 Class B subordinate voting shares (representing 42.3% of total votes attached to all outstanding Teck shares). Temagami now holds Class A and Class B shares representing 32.03% of votes attached to all outstanding Teck shares.

