Teck Reports Voting Results from Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 27, 2017) - Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") announced today, in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, the voting results from its Annual General Meeting held Wednesday April 26, 2017 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

A total of 6,417,022 Class A common shares and 420,045,683 Class B subordinate voting shares were voted at the meeting, representing 70.66% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, including the election of all director nominees as follows:

For (Votes Not Shares) Withheld % of Votes Cast For (rounded) M.M. Ashar 1,029,307,006 5,013,250 99.52 Q. Chong 999,823,889 34,496,367 96.66 L.L. Dottori-Attanasio 1,030,252,227 4,068,029 99.61 E.C. Dowling 1,028,916,514 5,403,742 99.48 E. Fukuda 1,030,658,877 3,661,379 99.65 N.B. Keevil 1,023,648,211 10,672,045 98.97 N.B. Keevil III 1,029,241,190 5,079,066 99.51 T. Kubota 1,010,019,806 24,300,450 97.65 D.R. Lindsay 1,030,218,190 4,102,066 99.60 T.L. McVicar 1,031,177,317 3,142,939 99.70 K.W. Pickering 1,030,212,848 4,107,408 99.60 U.M. Power 1,031,209,911 3,110,345 99.70 W.S.R. Seyffert 1,022,674,655 11,645,601 98.87 T.R. Snider 1,030,476,068 3,844,188 99.63

Detailed voting results for the meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

