Teck's Q4 2016 Financial Results and Investors' Conference Call February 15, 2017

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Jan. 6, 2017) - Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") will release its fourth quarter 2016 earnings results on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 before market open.

The company will hold an investor conference call to discuss the fourth quarter 2016 earnings results at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time / 8:00 a.m. Pacific time on Wednesday, February 15, 2017. The conference call dial-in is 416.340.2216 or toll free 866.225.0198, no pass code required. Media are invited to attend on a listen-only basis.

A live audio webcast of the conference call, together with supporting presentation slides, will be available on Teck's website at www.teck.com.

To listen to a post-call recording of the call, dial 905.694.9451 or toll free 800.408.3053 and enter access number 5973854 when prompted. The recording will be available from 2:00 p.m. Pacific time February 15, 2017 to 11:59 p.m. Pacific time March 17, 2017.

About Teck

Teck is a diversified resource company committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, steelmaking coal, zinc and energy. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources.