Tecnoglass Sets Date for First Quarter 2017 Earnings Release and Conference Call

BARRANQUILLA, COLOMBIA--(Marketwired - Apr 27, 2017) - Tecnoglass, Inc. ( NASDAQ : TGLS) ("Tecnoglass" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction industries, today announced it will release financial results for the first quarter 2017 before the market opens on Friday, May 12, 2017. Management will host a conference call that same day at 10:00 a.m. eastern time (9:00 a.m. Bogota, Colombia time) to review the Company's results.

The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet. Additionally, a slide presentation will accompany the conference call.

Tecnoglass Inc. is a leading manufacturer of architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction industries. Tecnoglass is the #1 architectural glass transformation company in Latin America and the second largest glass fabricator serving the United States. Headquartered in Barranquilla, Colombia, the Company operates out of a 2.7 million square foot vertically-integrated, state-of-the-art manufacturing complex that provides easy access to the Americas, the Caribbean, and the Pacific. Tecnoglass supplies more than 900 customers in North, Central and South America, with the United States accounting for approximately 62% of revenues in 2016. Tecnoglass' tailored, high-end products are found on some of the world's most distinctive properties, including the El Dorado Airport (Bogota), 50 UN Plaza (New York), Trump Plaza (Panama), Fordham University Law School (New York), Brickell City Center (Miami), and The Woodlands (Houston). For more information, please visit www.tecnoglass.com or view our corporate video at https://vimeo.com/134429998.