Tecogen's Exclusive Microgrid Solution to Power Pharmaceutical Headquarters

Five InVerde e+ units to be installed in California

WALTHAM, MA--(Marketwired - July 06, 2017) - Tecogen® Inc. ( NASDAQ : TGEN) a clean energy company providing ultra-efficient, clean, natural gas powered on-site power, heating and cooling equipment, is pleased to announce the sale of five InVerde e+ combined heat and power (CHP) units to a pharmaceutical company located in the San Francisco Bay, CA area. The 625 kilowatt system will be installed in conjunction with absorption chillers to create a highly efficient natural gas powered tri-generation system that will provide power, heating and cooling to the site's 85,000 square foot corporate headquarters. In addition to administrative offices, the facility will house a state-of-the-art research center and life sciences laboratories that all require critical climate control and emergency standby power.

Speaking about the project, Tecogen's West Coast Vice President of Sales, William Martini commented, "This pharmaceutical company's new corporate headquarters will house the latest in technology-driven clinical research and development equipment, requiring precision climate control and robust emergency standby power systems. Tecogen's local engineering and installation expertise, long-term service presence in the Bay Area, and familiarity with California permitting and emissions regulations all were key factors in the decision to select the InVerde solution."

Benjamin Locke, Tecogen's Co-CEO, added, "Because of the critical nature of their research, our InVerde e+ with its rapid blackstart emergency capability is a natural fit for this customer's needs. With strict requirements for backup redundancy, reserve propane tanks will be kept on site to allow for fuel-switching in case of natural gas supply disruption, lending additional robustness to the CHP system. Importantly, the InVerde e+ uses Tecogen's exclusively licensed CERTS microgrid technology that enables the five units to seamlessly balance demand from the facility and rapidly respond to load changes and outages."

About Tecogen

Tecogen® Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains high efficiency, ultra-clean, cogeneration products including natural gas engine-driven combined heat and power, air conditioning systems, and high-efficiency water heaters for residential, commercial, recreational and industrial use. The company is known for cost efficient, environmentally friendly and reliable products for energy production that, through patented technology, nearly eliminate criteria pollutants and significantly reduce a customer's carbon footprint.

In business for over 30 years, Tecogen has shipped more than 2,500 units, supported by an established network of engineering, sales, and service personnel across the United States. For more information, please visit www.tecogen.com or contact us for a free Site Assessment.

