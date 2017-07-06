TECSYS Reports Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2017

Record annual revenue; signs two significant IDNs in the fourth quarter

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - July 6, 2017) - TECSYS Inc. (TSX:TCS), an industry-leading supply chain management software company, today announced its results for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal year 2017, ended April 30, 2017. All dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian currency and are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

"The fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 delivered strong results in revenue, profit, EBITDA and continued trends in controlling operating costs; it was the second-best quarterly revenue in the company's history," said Peter Brereton, President and CEO of TECSYS Inc. "Q4 was up 6% over the prior quarter and caps off a year that sets the stage for continued growth."

"During the fourth quarter, the Company recognized $4.6 million of prior year federal non-refundable R&D tax credits which reduced gross R&D expenditures by a corresponding amount. This is as a result of the Company's increased probability that these tax credits will be used in the future to reduce cash taxes" said Berty Ho, outgoing CFO of TECSYS Inc.

Fourth Quarter Highlights:

Total revenue was $18.4 million, 13% lower than $21.1 million for Q4 2016.

Proprietary products revenue decreased to $3.9 million, compared to $5.9 million for Q4 2016.

Services revenue decreased to $11.2 million, compared to $11.5 million in Q4 2016.

Total gross profit margin of 51% compared to 55% in Q4 2016.

Operating expenses decreased to $3.3 million, compared to $8.5 million for the same three-month period last year. Excluding the tax credits recognition of $4.6 million mentioned above, operating expenses were $7.9 million compared to $8.5 million.

Profit from operations of $6.0 million in Q4 2017 in comparison to $3.2 million for the same period in fiscal 2016. Excluding the tax credits recognition mentioned above, profit from operations was $1.4 million.

EBITDA was $6.7 million, compared to $3.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2016. Excluding the tax credit recognition mentioned above and $460,000 of unusual charges including severance and related legal costs, EBITDA was $2.5 million.

Profit of $4.8 million or $0.39 per share in Q4 2017 compared to $3.8 million or $0.31 per share for Q4 2016.

Total contract value bookings amounted to $11.1 million, in comparison to $13.1 million for Q4 2016.

"We were pleased to sign two significant hospital networks in the fourth quarter and see the average size of our new hospital contracts climb by approximately 50% for the full year of Fiscal 2017 compared to the prior year. While we experienced a slowing in new contract signing from the U.S. healthcare sector as a result of uncertainty around health insurance legislation, we continued to expand our clinical logistics solutions and increased penetration in our current customers," added Mr. Brereton. "We completed some restructuring of management and sales in the fourth quarter to prepare the company for the next phase of growth. These one-time costs reduced EBITDA by $460,000."

Fiscal 2017 Highlights:

Revenue for fiscal 2017 was $68.4 million, up 1% from $67.5 million in the previous fiscal year.

Total gross profit margin reached 50% compared to 52% in fiscal 2016.

Operating expenses decreased to $26.2 million, compared to $30.3 million in the previous fiscal year, partially as a result of an increase in tax credits. Excluding the tax credits recognition of $4.6 million mentioned above, operating expenses were $30.8 million.

EBITDA for the year was $10.4 million, compared to $7.2 million in fiscal 2016. Excluding the tax credit recognition mentioned above, EBITDA was $5.8 million.

Profit from operations of $8.0 million in fiscal 2017 in comparison to $4.5 million in fiscal 2016. Excluding the tax credits recognition mentioned above, profit from operations was $3.4 million.

Net profit for fiscal 2017 was $6.0 million, or $0.49 per share, compared to $4.8 million, or $0.39 per share, for fiscal 2016.

Total contract bookings for fiscal 2017 totalled $42.6 million, compared to $42.2 million for fiscal 2016.

Recurring revenue at the end of fiscal 2017 was $26.9 million or 39% of total revenue, up from $25.0 million or 37% in fiscal 2016.

Cash and cash equivalents totalled $13.5 million at the end of fiscal 2017 compared to $9.7 million at the end of fiscal 2016.

The Board of Directors has appointed Brian Cosgrove as the new CFO effective immediately, replacing Berty Ho, who will be taking on a new role within the business.

The Company has declared a dividend of $0.045 per share to be paid on August 4, 2017 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 21, 2017.

Pursuant to the Canadian Income Tax Act, dividends paid by the Company to Canadian residents are considered to be "eligible" dividends.

Subsequent to our fiscal year-end, the Company announced the closing of an offering of 1,000,000 common shares of the Corporation as well as an additional 100,050 common shares issued as a result of the exercise in full by the underwriters of their over-allotment option at a price of $15.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $16,500,750. The 2017 Offering includes a treasury offering of 767,050 Offered Shares by the Corporation for gross proceeds of $11,505,750.

About TECSYS

TECSYS provides transformative supply chain solutions that equip our customers to succeed in a rapidly-changing omni-channel world. TECSYS solutions are built on a true enterprise supply chain platform, and include warehouse management, distribution, transportation management, supply management at point-of-use as well as complete financial management and analytics solutions. Customers running on TECSYS' Supply Chain Platform are confident knowing they can execute, day in and day out, regardless of business fluctuations or changes in technology, they can adapt and scale to any business needs or size, and they can expand and collaborate with customers, suppliers and partners as one borderless enterprise. From demand planning to demand fulfillment, TECSYS puts power into the hands of both front line workers and back office planners, and unshackles business leaders so they can see and manage their supply chains like never before.

TECSYS is the market leader in supply chain solutions for health systems and hospitals. Over 600 mid-size and Fortune 1000 customers trust their supply chains to TECSYS in the healthcare, service parts, third-party logistics, and general wholesale high-volume distribution industries. TECSYS' shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS.

The statements in this news release relating to matters that are not historical fact are forward looking statements that are based on management's beliefs and assumptions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties, including but not limited to future economic conditions, the markets that TECSYS Inc. serves, the actions of competitors, major new technological trends, and other factors beyond the control of TECSYS Inc., which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. More information about the risks and uncertainties associated with TECSYS Inc.'s business can be found in the MD&A section of the Company's annual report and annual information form for the fiscal year ended April 30th, 2016. These documents have been filed with the Canadian securities commissions and are available on our website (www.tecsys.com) and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

TECSYS Inc. Consolidated Statements of Financial Position As at April 30, 2017 and April 30, 2016 (in thousands of Canadian dollars) April 30, April 30, 2017 2016 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,476 $ 9,704 Accounts receivable 14,218 18,239 Work in progress 612 513 Other accounts receivable 370 1,393 Tax credits 3,126 4,893 Inventory 914 744 Prepaid expenses 1,899 1,622 Total current assets 34,615 37,108 Non-current assets Tax credits 5,407 1,483 Property and equipment 2,444 2,633 Deferred development costs 2,751 3,817 Other intangible assets 1,523 1,831 Goodwill 3,596 3,596 Deferred tax assets 2,201 2,222 Total non-current assets 17,922 15,582 Total assets $ 52,537 $ 52,690 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 9,265 $ 10,399 Current portion of long-term debt 69 1,455 Deferred revenue 12,094 11,205 Total current liabilities 21,428 23,059 Non-current liabilities Long-term debt 121 1,889 Other non-current liabilities 277 296 Total non-current liabilities 398 2,185 Total liabilities 21,826 25,244 Equity Share capital 8,349 8,349 Contributed surplus 9,577 9,577 Retained earnings 13,064 8,913 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (279 ) 607 Total equity attributable to the owners of the Company 30,711 27,446 Total liabilities and equity $ 52,537 $ 52,690

TECSYS Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income Three month periods and years ended April 30, 2017 and 2016 (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share data) Three Months

Ended

April 30,

2017

(unaudited) Three Months

Ended

April 30,

2016

(unaudited) Year

Ended

April 30,

2017 Year

Ended

April 30,

2016 Revenue: Proprietary products $ 3,908 $ 5,941 $ 11,914 $ 13,623 Third-party hardware and software products 2,659 3,092 8,852 9,421 Services 11,195 11,489 45,207 42,479 Reimbursable expenses 685 622 2,474 1,943 Total revenue 18,447 21,144 68,447 67,466 Cost of revenue: Products 1,986 3,184 7,128 8,198 Services 6,392 5,642 24,649 22,500 Reimbursable expenses 685 622 2,474 1,943 Total cost of revenue 9,063 9,448 34,251 32,641 Gross profit 9,384 11,696 34,196 34,825 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 4,104 4,256 15,131 14,952 General and administration 1,350 1,839 5,863 5,986 Research and development, net of tax credits (2,120 ) 2,364 5,251 9,338 Total operating expenses 3,334 8,459 26,245 30,276 Profit from operations 6,050 3,237 7,951 4,549 Net finance (income) costs (7 ) 123 189 146 Profit before income taxes 6,057 3,114 7,762 4,403 Income tax expense (recovery) 1,281 (711 ) 1,764 (401 ) Profit attributable to the owners of the Company $ 4,776 $ 3,825 $ 5,998 $ 4,804 Other comprehensive (loss) income: Effective portion of changes in fair value on designated revenue hedges (398 ) 986 (886 ) 512 Comprehensive income attributable to the owners of the Company $ 4,378 $ 4,811 $ 5,112 $ 5,316 Basic and diluted earnings per common share $ 0.39 $ 0.31 $ 0.49 $ 0.39

TECSYS Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Years ended April 30, 2017 and 2016 (in thousands of Canadian dollars) Year Year Ended Ended April 30, April 30, 2017 2016 Cash flows from (used in) operating activities: Profit for the year $ 5,998 $ 4,804 Adjustments for: Depreciation of property and equipment 819 794 Depreciation of deferred development costs 1,319 1,418 Depreciation of other intangible assets 486 478 Net finance costs 189 146 Unrealized foreign exchange and others 649 (690 ) Non-refundable tax credits (5,551 ) (868 ) Income taxes 1,332 (508 ) Operating activities excluding changes in non-cash working capital items related to operations 5,241 5,574 Accounts receivable 4,021 (5,669 ) Work in progress (99 ) 191 Other accounts receivable (35 ) (118 ) Tax credits 2,091 531 Inventory (170 ) 315 Prepaid expenses (277 ) (228 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (1,852 ) 1,917 Deferred revenue 889 1,107 Changes in non-cash working capital items related to operations 4,568 (1,954 ) Net cash from operating activities 9,809 3,620 Cash flows used in financing activities: Repayment of long-term debt (3,154 ) (1,445 ) Purchase of share options for cancellation - (6 ) Payment of dividends (1,847 ) (1,232 ) Interest paid (81 ) (136 ) Net cash used in financing activities (5,082 ) (2,819 ) Cash flows from (used in) investing activities: Interest received 103 65 Acquisitions of property and equipment (630 ) (988 ) Proceeds on disposal of property and equipment 3 23 Acquisitions of other intangible assets (178 ) (125 ) Deferred development costs (253 ) (887 ) Net cash used in investing activities (955 ) (1,912 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the year 3,772 (1,111 ) Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of year 9,704 10,815 Cash and cash equivalents - end of year $ 13,476 $ 9,704