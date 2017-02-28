TECSYS Reports Financial Results for Third Quarter of Fiscal 2017

Delivers strong bookings, profit from operations doubles

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Feb. 28, 2017) - TECSYS Inc. (TSX:TCS), an industry-leading supply chain management software company, today announced its results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2017, ended January 31, 2017. All dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian currency and are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and are unaudited.

Third Quarter Highlights:

Total revenue for Q3 2017 increased to $17.4M, $1.8M or 11% higher, compared to $15.6M for Q3 2016.

Recurring revenue on an annualized basis was $26.1M up 3% compared to $25.3M in Q3 2016.

Total gross margin percentage in Q3 2017 was 51%, even with Q3 2016.

Operating expenses for Q3 2017 increased to $7.6M, higher by $262K or 4%, compared to $7.3M for the same three-month period last fiscal year.

Profit from operations increased to $1.3M in Q3 2017, up by 122% compared to $604K for Q3 2016.

EBITDA increased to $1.9M in Q3 2017, 45% higher compared to $1.3M in Q3 2016.

Net profit increased to $888K, or $0.07 per share, in Q3 2017 compared to $543K, or $0.04 per share, for Q3 2016.

Total contract value bookings increased to $14.6M in Q3 2017 in comparison to $9.0M for Q3 2016.

Cash and cash equivalents totalled $10.8M at the end of Q3 2017 compared to $9.7M at the end of fiscal 2016.

"The third quarter of fiscal 2017 showed strong additional sales from our base accounts in healthcare along with two new contracts added by our complex distribution team," said Peter Brereton, President and CEO of TECSYS Inc. "This momentum drove an 11% increase in revenue, which our continued discipline on operating expenses allowed us to leverage into earnings growth and a 45% increase in EBITDA. While we continue to see some effect from the uncertainty surrounding the Affordable Care Act, we are pleased with the continuing investment from our hospital customers as they expand their utilization of our product suite. We were also successful in winning another government sector project, this time in the UK."

"We have seen the same positive trends when we look at our progress on a trailing twelve month basis, with a 15% increase in revenue and a 76% increase in EBITDA," added Berty Ho-Wo-Cheong, VP Finance & Administration and CFO. "We expect further positive results as we continue to penetrate our base accounts and deliver operating leverage."

TECSYS INC.

Results from Operations 3 Months

Ended Jan. 31,

2017 3 Months

Ended Jan. 31,

2016 9 Months

Ended Jan. 31,

2017 9 Months

Ended Jan. 31,

2016 Trailing 12 Months Ended Jan. 31, 2017 Trailing 12 Months

Ended Jan. 31, 2016

In thousands of dollars except per share amounts Total Revenue

$17,385

$15,629

$50,000

$46,322

$71,144

$62,088 Gross Margin

$8,915

$7,919

$24,812

$23,129

$36,508

$30,928 Gross Margin %

51%

51%

50%

50%

51%

50% Operating Expenses

$7,577

$7,315

$22,911

$21,817

$31,370

$29,305 Op. Ex. As % of Revenue

44%

47%

46%

47%

44%

47% Profit from Operations

$1,338

$604

$1,901

$1,312

$5,138

$1,623 EBITDA

$1,941

$1,343

$3,690

$3,327

$7,527

$4,282 EPS

$0.07

$0.04

$0.10

$0.08

$0.41

$0.10 Contract Bookings

$14,590

$9,029

$31,526

$29,131

$44,590

$45,170

First Nine Months Highlights:

Revenue for the first nine months of fiscal 2017 was $50.0M, up 8% from $46.3M in the first nine months of last fiscal year.

Profit from operations for the first nine months of fiscal 2017 was $1.9M compared to $1.3M in the same period of fiscal 2016.

EBITDA for the first nine months of FY 2017 was $3.7M compared to $3.3M in the same period of fiscal 2016.

Net profit for the first nine months of fiscal 2017 was $1.2M, or $0.10 per share, compared to $979K, or $0.08 per share, for the same period of fiscal 2016.

Total contract bookings for the first nine months of fiscal 2017 totalled $31.5M, compared to $29.1M for same period of fiscal 2016.

The Company has declared a dividend of $0.045 per share to be paid on April 11, 2017 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 21, 2017.

Pursuant to the Canadian Income Tax Act, dividends paid by the Company to Canadian residents are considered to be "eligible" dividends.

TECSYS Inc. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited) As at January 31, 2017 and April 30, 2016 (in thousands of Canadian dollars)

January 31, April 30, 2017 2016 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,754 $ 9,704 Accounts receivable 14,532 18,239 Work in progress 903 513 Other accounts receivable 652 1,393 Tax credits 4,968 4,893 Inventory 766 744 Prepaid expenses 1,810 1,622 Total current assets 34,385 37,108 Non-current assets Tax credits 1,588 1,483 Property and equipment 2,284 2,633 Deferred development costs 3,064 3,817 Other intangible assets 1,595 1,831 Goodwill 3,596 3,596 Deferred tax assets 2,226 2,222 Total non-current assets 14,353 15,582 Total assets $ 48,738 $ 52,690 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 8,272 $ 10,399 Current portion of long-term debt 1,225 1,455 Deferred revenue 11,034 11,205 Total current liabilities 20,531 23,059 Non-current liabilities Long-term debt 1,035 1,889 Other non-current liabilities 285 296 Total non-current liabilities 1,320 2,185 Total liabilities 21,851 25,244 Equity Share capital 8,349 8,349 Contributed surplus 9,577 9,577 Retained earnings 8,842 8,913 Accumulated other comprehensive income 119 607 Total equity attributable to the owners of the Company 26,887 27,446 Total liabilities and equity $ 48,738 $ 52,690

TECSYS Inc. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) Three and nine-month periods ended January 31, 2017 and 2016 (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share data)

Three Months

Ended

January 31,

2017 Three Months

Ended

January 31,

2016 Nine Months

Ended

January 31,

2017 Nine Months

Ended

January 31,

2016 Revenue: Proprietary products $ 2,728 $ 2,534 $ 8,006 $ 7,682 Third-party hardware and software products 2,192 2,173 6,193 6,329 Services 11,812 10,502 34,012 30,990 Reimbursable expenses 653 420 1,789 1,321 Total revenue 17,385 15,629 50,000 46,322 Cost of revenue: Products 1,866 1,492 5,142 5,014 Services 5,951 5,798 18,257 16,858 Reimbursable expenses 653 420 1,789 1,321 Total cost of revenue 8,470 7,710 25,188 23,193 Gross profit 8,915 7,919 24,812 23,129 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 3,672 3,601 11,027 10,696 General and administration 1,454 1,387 4,513 4,147 Research and development, net of tax credits 2,451 2,327 7,371 6,974 Total operating expenses 7,577 7,315 22,911 21,817 Profit from operations 1,338 604 1,901 1,312 Net finance costs (income) 45 (49 ) 196 23 Profit before income taxes 1,293 653 1,705 1,289 Income taxes 405 110 483 310 Profit attributable to the owners of the Company $ 888 $ 543 $ 1,222 $ 979 Other comprehensive income (loss): Effective portion of changes in fair value on designated revenue hedges 373 (247 ) (488 ) (474 ) Comprehensive income attributable to the owners of the Company $ 1,261 $ 296 $ 734 $ 505 Basic and diluted earnings per common share $ 0.07 $ 0.04 $ 0.10 $ 0.08

TECSYS Inc. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Nine-month periods ended January 31, 2017 and 2016 (in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Nine Months Nine Months Ended Ended January 31, January 31, 2017 2016 Cash flows from (used in) operating activities: Profit for the period $ 1,222 $ 979 Adjustments for: Depreciation of property and equipment 616 559 Depreciation of deferred development costs 1,007 1,054 Depreciation of other intangible assets 368 371 Gain on disposal of property and equipment - (12 ) Net finance costs 196 23 Unrealized foreign exchange and others 142 532 Non-refundable tax credits (685 ) (225 ) Income taxes 361 225 Operating activities excluding changes in non-cash working capital items related to operations 3,227 3,506 Accounts receivable 3,707 (968 ) Work in progress (390 ) 5 Other accounts receivable (75 ) (440 ) Tax credits 144 1,055 Inventory (22 ) 180 Prepaid expenses (188 ) (387 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (2,158 ) (1,148 ) Deferred revenue (171 ) (383 ) Changes in non-cash working capital items related to operations 847 (2,086 ) Net cash from operating activities 4,074 1,420 Cash flows used in financing activities: Repayment of long-term debt (1,084 ) (1,086 ) Purchase of share options for cancellation - (6 ) Payment of dividends (1,293 ) (924 ) Interest paid (69 ) (106 ) Net cash used in financing activities (2,446 ) (2,122 ) Cash flows (used in) from investing activities: Interest received 75 52 Acquisitions of property and equipment (267 ) (506 ) Proceeds on disposal of property and equipment - 12 Acquisitions of other intangible assets (132 ) (74 ) Deferred development costs (254 ) (819 ) Net cash used in investing activities (578 ) (1,335 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period 1,050 (2,037 ) Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 9,704 10,815 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 10,754 $ 8,778

TECSYS Inc. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (Unaudited) Nine-month periods ended January 31, 2017 and 2016 (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares)