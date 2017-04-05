Tectonic Audio Labs Announces European Expansion, Selects Hyperactive Audiotechnik as Exclusive Distributor

Tectonic expands reach to meet growing international demand for company's exceptional audio solutions

WOODINVILLE, WA and HUNSTETTEN, GERMANY--(Marketwired - Apr 5, 2017) - Tectonic Audio Labs, the world leader in Resonant Mode Audio (RMA) solutions, today announced an agreement with German Pro Audio distributor Hyperactive Audiotechnik to serve as the exclusive European distributor for the company's unparalleled speaker and audio solutions.

"We are pleased to be partnering with world class European distributor Hyperactive Audiotechnik," said Todd Ostrander, Tectonic CEO. "They're known not only for their impeccable customer service, but for bringing revolutionary professional audio technology to market in Europe."

"Tectonic's two-way flat panel loudspeakers complement our existing product portfolio because they solve many problems that traditional pistonic speakers cannot," said Michael von Garnier, Hyperactive CEO. "Their solutions' intelligibility, minimal room interaction, wide stable imaging and high feedback resistance are unparalleled. They are the perfect choice for a wide range of applications; be it conference rooms, concert halls, theaters or other venues. We are thrilled to introduce their game-changing speaker technology to Europe."

Resonant Mode Audio or RMA is the core patented technology that drives the Tectonic Distributed Mode Loudspeaker (DML) and Balanced Mode Radiator (BMR) speakers. Tectonic speakers are thin, flat and deliver rich, premium sound without the crossover, dead spots, feedback, distortion and placement or design limitations of traditional cone speakers. In the U.S. premium brands such as W Hotels and Hyatt Regency and over 100 independent venues have chosen Tectonic Pro Audio speaker solutions for the exceptional performance and versatility.

To learn more, visit Tectonic and Hyperactive at the Musikmesse conference in Frankfurt, Germany April 5 - 8, 2017, Hall 9, Level 0 Stand E54.

About Tectonic

Tectonic Audio Labs designs, integrates, manufactures and markets revolutionary flat speaker solutions primarily based on Resonant Mode Audio technology serving the consumer, automotive, industrial and professional audio markets. Customers including Bentley Motors, Lufthansa Business Jets, W Hotels and others already use the company's innovative transducers to deliver dramatically better sound with less weight, fewer components, reduced power requirements and lower overall systems cost than traditional cone speakers. Learn more about how Tectonic is setting new standards in audio form factor, green efficiency, voice intelligibility and natural, lifelike sound reproduction at www.tectonicaudiolabs.com

About Hyperactive Audiotechnik

Hyperactive Audiotechnik GmbH was founded in 1997 and quickly emerged as one of Germany's leading pro audio distributors with high profile brands including RØDE Microphones and PreSonus. Hyperactive's premise, including a modern 27,000 sq. ft. warehouse, is located just 20 miles from the Frankfurt International Airport (FRA).