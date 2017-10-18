Tecvalco brings customer driven gas utility tools to Canada

NIAGARA FALLS, ON--(Marketwired - October 18, 2017) - Tecvalco Ltd., a major manufacturer and distributor to the Canadian natural gas utilities industry, announced recently that they have secured rights to bring Cumberland Tools to their Canadian customers.

"We are really excited to be offering this product line to our gas customers," noted Tecvalco's Chief Revenue Officer, Jason Burke. "What's so interesting about this line is that it was designed with input directly from the end users."

Cumberland Tools, based out of Minnesota, US, manufactures specialty customer products for the utility industry. Driven by customer input throughout the United States, Cumberland Tools are truly customized specifically for work in the industry. Most of the tools originated from ideas and suggestions from gas utility employees.

It is that simple, common-sense directive that ensures that Cumberland Tools make field engineers' work just a little easier.

TECVALCO LTD.

Tecvalco Ltd. is a premier distribution and manufacturing company, with staff across Canada. Incorporated in 1980, the company has a history of being integral in the development of the energy industry in Canada. The company operates a 93,000 square foot manufacturing facility in North Battleford, Saskatchewan. Tecvalco also operates offices out of: Lloydminster, Saskatchewan; Rockledge, Florida; and has their head office in Niagara Falls, Ontario.

www.tecvalco.com