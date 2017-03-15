Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distribution on Series A Preferred Units

HAMILTON, BERMUDA--(Marketwired - March 15, 2017) - Teekay GP LLC, the general partner of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (Teekay LNG or the Partnership) (NYSE:TGP), has declared a cash distribution of $0.5625 per unit on the Partnership's Series A preferred units (NYSE:TGP PR A) for the period from January 1, 2017 to March 31, 2017. The cash distribution is payable on April 17, 2017 to all unitholders of record as at March 31, 2017.

About Teekay LNG

Teekay LNG Partners is one of the world's largest independent owners and operators of LNG carriers, providing LNG, LPG and crude oil marine transportation services primarily under long-term, fixed-rate charter contracts through its interests in 50 LNG carriers (including 18 newbuildings), 29 LPG/Multigas carriers (including four newbuildings) and six conventional tankers. The Partnership's interests in these vessels range from 20 to 100 percent. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is a publicly-traded master limited partnership (MLP) formed by Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the LNG and LPG shipping sectors.

Teekay LNG Partners' common units trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TGP".