Teekay Offshore Partners Declares Distributions on Series A, B, C-1 and D Preferred Units

HAMILTON, BERMUDA--(Marketwired - April 3, 2017) - Teekay Offshore GP LLC, the general partner of Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (Teekay Offshore or the Partnership) (NYSE:TOO), has declared the following distributions for the period from February 15, 2017 to May 14, 2017:

Units Amount Record Date Payment Date Payment Type Series A Preferred Units $0.4531 per unit May 8, 2017 May 15, 2017 Cash Series B Preferred Units $0.5313 per unit May 8, 2017 May 15, 2017 Cash Series C-1 Preferred Units $0.5149 per unit May 8, 2017 May 15, 2017 New common units Series D Preferred Units $0.6563 per unit May 8, 2017 May 15, 2017 New common units

About Teekay Offshore

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. is an international provider of marine transportation, oil production, storage, long-distance towing and offshore installation and maintenance and safety services to the oil industry, primarily focusing on oil production-related activities of its customers and operating in offshore oil regions of the North Sea, Brazil and the East Coast of Canada. Teekay Offshore is structured as a publicly-traded master limited partnership (MLP) with consolidated assets of approximately $5.7 billion, comprised of 62 offshore assets, including shuttle tankers, floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) units, floating storage and offtake (FSO) units, units for maintenance and safety (UMS), long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels and conventional tankers. The majority of Teekay Offshore's fleet is employed on medium-term, stable contracts.

Teekay Offshore Partners' common units and Series A and B preferred units trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOO", "TOO PR A" and "TOO PR B", respectively.