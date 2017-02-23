Teekay Offshore Partners Reports Fourth Quarter and Annual 2016 Results

HAMILTON, BERMUDA--(Marketwired - Feb. 23, 2017) -

Highlights

Reported GAAP net income attributable to the partners and preferred unitholders of $92.0 million and adjusted net income attributable to the partners and preferred unitholders (1) of $8.5 million (excluding items listed in Appendix A to this release) in the fourth quarter of 2016 .

of $8.5 million (excluding items listed in Appendix A to this release) in the fourth quarter of 2016 . Generated GAAP income from vessel operations of $56.5 million and $230.9 million, respectively, and total cash flow from vessel operations (1) of $134.8 million and $584.3 million, respectively, in the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016.

of $134.8 million and $584.3 million, respectively, in the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016. Generated distributable cash flow (1) of $21.6 million, or $0.15 per common unit, in the fourth quarter of 2016 and $161.3 million, or $1.28 per common unit, during 2016.

of $21.6 million, or $0.15 per common unit, in the fourth quarter of 2016 and $161.3 million, or $1.28 per common unit, during 2016. Finalizing a new five-year North Sea shuttle tanker contract of affreightment (CoA) in January 2017.

Sold a 1995-built shuttle tanker, the Navion Europa, for net proceeds of $14.4 million, resulting in a gain of approximately $7 million in November 2016.

Teekay Offshore GP LLC, the general partner of Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO) (Teekay Offshore or the Partnership), today reported the Partnership's results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2016.

Three Months Ended Year Ended December

31,

2016 September

30,

2016(2) December

31,

2015 December

31,

2016 December

31,

2015 (in thousands of U.S. Dollars) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) GAAP FINANCIAL COMPARISON Revenues 274,920 286,298 339,142 1,152,390 1,229,413 Income from vessel operations 56,544 61,739 46,418 230,853 283,399 Equity income 4,087 4,937 913 17,933 7,672 Net income 96,266 50,861 46,700 44,475 100,143 Net income attributable to the partners and preferred unitholders 91,953 47,700 43,871 32,617 76,131 NON-GAAP FINANCIAL COMPARISON Total cash flow from vessel operations (CFVO) (1) 134,839 144,208 172,929 584,323 588,383 Distributable cash flow (DCF) (1) 21,627 45,885 66,999 161,329 244,724 Adjusted net income attributable to the partners and preferred unitholders (1) 8,487 23,566 53,685 86,007 165,694

(1) These are non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to "Definitions and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the Appendices to this release for definitions of these terms and reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures as used in this release to the most directly comparable financial measures under United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). (2) Please refer to the Appendices in the third quarter of 2016 release for reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures as used in this release to the most directly comparable financial measures under United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

CEO Commentary

"The Partnership's results for the fourth quarter of 2016 were impacted by an operational incident relating to the Arendal Spirit UMS, which, together with a gangway incident in the spring of 2016, triggered an operational review by the charterer," commented Ingvild Sæther, President and CEO of Teekay Offshore Group Ltd. "As a result of this review, charter hire revenue for this unit has been suspended since November 2016. We have been in dialogue with the charterer, Petrobras, to address their concerns in order to bring the unit back into operation as soon as possible. On the efficiency front, we are pleased to see that our various cost saving initiatives implemented during the past year are resulting in lower run-rate operating and general and administrative expenses."

"Looking ahead, we continue to execute on our existing growth pipeline which will provide significant cash flow growth in the future," commented Ms. Sæther. "Our East Coast Canada shuttle tanker project and our largest project, the Libra FPSO conversion, are on track and on budget to commence operations from mid-2017 through to the first half of 2018; our long-haul towage vessels are scheduled for delivery in 2017; and we have experienced a slight delay in the Gina Krog FSO project, which is now scheduled to commence operations by mid-2017. However, as mentioned during our third quarter earnings in November 2016, we have experienced delays and additional costs on the Petrojarl I FPSO upgrade, which is now scheduled to commence operations in the fourth quarter of 2017, and we are still in negotiations with the charterer, shipyard and our lenders."

Ms. Sæther added, "In addition to delivering our existing growth projects, as we have highlighted previously, we continue to focus on securing contract extensions for our three FPSOs charters that are coming up for renewal in 2018 and 2019 as well as optimizing our asset portfolio to continue reducing our overall financial leverage and increasing our liquidity."

"Lastly, I'm pleased to report that our commercial team is in the final stages of securing another shuttle tanker contract of affreightment (CoA) contract after having secured a three-year CoA contract for the Glen Lyon project in September 2016," commented Ms. Sæther. "We anticipate signing this new, five-year CoA contract, plus extension options, in the North Sea, which is expected to add future cash flow through higher shuttle tanker fleet utilization without the need for incremental capital expenditures. We continue to see strong demand for further shuttle services, particularly in the North Sea."

Summary of Recent Events

New North Sea Shuttle Tanker Contract

In January 2017, the Partnership received a letter of award for a new, five-year shuttle tanker CoA, plus extension options, with a consortium of oil companies to service a development located in the U.K. Central North Sea. Subject to the finalization of the terms of the CoA, the CoA is expected to commence during the first quarter of 2018 and will be serviced by the Partnership's existing CoA shuttle tanker fleet.

Arendal Spirit UMS

In November 2016, the Arendal Spirit UMS experienced an operational incident relating to its dynamic-positioning system. As a result of this operational incident, and a gangway incident that occurred in April 2016, the charterer, Petrobras, initiated an operational review. The operational review is currently ongoing and thus, Petrobras has suspended its charter hire payments since November 2016. The Partnership has completed an investigation to identify the cause of the incidents and has implemented corrective measures. The Partnership has been in dialogue with Petrobras to address its concerns to bring the unit back into operations as soon as possible.

Operating Results

The following table highlights certain financial information for Teekay Offshore's six segments: the floating production, storage and off-loading (FPSO) segment, the shuttle tanker segment, the floating storage and off-take (FSO) segment, the units for maintenance and safety (UMS) segment, the towage segment and the conventional tanker segment (please refer to the "Teekay Offshore's Fleet" section of this release below and Appendices C through E for further details).

Three Months Ended December 31, 2016

Segment Shuttle

Tanker

Segment FSO

Segment UMS

Segment Towage

Segment Conventional

Tanker

Segment Total GAAP FINANCIAL COMPARISON Revenues 116,429 129,092 12,037 3,821 9,794 3,747 274,920 Income (loss) from vessel operations 33,310 32,677 1,576 (6,443 ) (3,863 ) (713 ) 56,544 Equity income 4,087 - - - - - 4,087 NON-GAAP FINANCIAL COMPARISON CFVO from consolidated vessels (i) 65,925 60,038 6,787 (4,820 ) (435 ) (713 ) 126,782 CFVO from equity accounted vessels (i) 8,057 - - - - - 8,057 Total CFVO(i) 73,982 60,038 6,787 (4,820 ) (435 ) (713 ) 134,839 Three Months Ended December 31, 2015 (in thousands of U.S. Dollars) (unaudited) FPSO

Segment Shuttle

Tanker

Segment FSO

Segment UMS

Segment Towage

Segment Conventional

Tanker

Segment Total GAAP FINANCIAL COMPARISON Revenues 153,669 139,422 14,506 12,911 12,717 5,917 339,142 Income (loss) from vessel operations 51,771 (11,749 ) 4,747 3,535 (121 ) (1,765 ) 46,418 Equity income 913 - - - - - 913 NON-GAAP FINANCIAL COMPARISON CFVO from consolidated vessels (i) 83,761 63,223 8,679 5,732 2,753 3,690 167,838 CFVO from equity accounted vessels (i) 5,091 - - - - - 5,091 Total CFVO(i) 88,852 63,223 8,679 5,732 2,753 3,690 172,929

(i) These are non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to "Definitions and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the Appendices to this release for definitions of these terms and reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures as used in this release to the most directly comparable financial measures under GAAP.

FPSO Segment

Income from vessel operations and cash flow from vessel operations declined for the three months ended December 31, 2016 compared to the same quarter of the prior year primarily due to the redelivery to the Partnership and associated decommissioning costs of the Varg FPSO at the end of July 2016, after operating on the Varg field for almost 18 years, and lower revenues due to lower operational bonuses earned in the fourth quarter of 2016 compared to the same period in 2015, mainly as a result of a dispute with a charterer, partially offset by lower operating expenses for the Knarr FPSO, following the successful completion of the final performance test in August 2016, and the Piranema FPSO, due to repair work performed during the fourth quarter of 2015.

Shuttle Tanker Segment

Income from vessel operations and cash flows from vessel operations were affected by several temporary factors, including the repositioning of the Navion Anglia from Brazil to operate as part of the Partnership's North Sea CoA fleet, upon completion of its time-charter out contract in June 2016, and higher time-charter hire expenses due to the in-chartering of the Grena Knutsen during the fourth quarter of 2016 to provide additional vessel capacity required to service new CoA contracts which are expected to commence in 2017. Income from vessel operations was higher in the fourth quarter of 2016 compared to the same quarter of the prior year due to the write-down of five shuttle tankers in the fourth quarter of 2015 and a gain on the sale of a shuttle tanker in the fourth quarter of 2016, partially offset by higher vessel depreciation and amortization expense in the fourth quarter of 2016 as a result of the change in the estimated useful life of the shuttle component of the Partnership's shuttle tankers, effective January 1, 2016, and the write-down of a shuttle tanker in the fourth quarter of 2016.

FSO Segment

Income from vessel operations and cash flow from vessel operations declined for the three months ended December 31, 2016 compared to the same quarter of the prior year mainly due to the redelivery of the Navion Saga to the Partnership in October 2016 upon completion of its time-charter out contract.

UMS Segment

Income from vessel operations and cash flow from vessel operations for the three months ended December 31, 2016 compared to the same quarter of the prior year were impacted by the on-going operational review by the charterer, Petrobras, on the Arendal Spirit and Petrobras suspending its charter hire payments since early-November 2016.

Towage Segment

Income from vessel operations and cash flow from vessel operations declined for the three months ended December 31, 2016 compared to the same quarter of the prior year primarily due to lower towage fleet charter rates and utilization, partially offset by the delivery of the towage newbuilding, the ALP Striker, in September 2016.

Conventional Tanker Segment

Income from vessel operations increased for the three months ended December 31, 2016 compared to the same quarter of the prior year due to the write-down of the Fuji Spirit and Kilimanjaro Spirit and net early termination fees paid to Teekay Corporation relating to the contract terminations of SPT Explorer, Navigator Spirit and the Fuji Spirit during the fourth quarter of 2015, partially offset by the sale of the SPT Explorer and Navigator Spirit in the fourth quarter of 2015 and lower earnings after the sale-leaseback transactions related to the Fuji Spirit and Kilimanjaro Spirit during the first quarter of 2016. Cash flow from vessel operations declined due to the vessel sales and sale-leaseback transactions. The Kilimanjaro Spirit is currently trading in the spot conventional tanker market and the Fuji Spirit is employed under a two-year fixed-rate time-charter contract expiring in May 2018.

Teekay Offshore's Fleet

The following table summarizes Teekay Offshore's fleet as of February 1, 2017.

Number of Vessels Owned

Vessels Chartered-in

Vessels Committed

Newbuildings /

Conversions /

Upgrade Total FPSO Segment 6 (i) - 2 (ii) 8 Shuttle Tanker Segment 28 (iii) 3 3 (iv) 34 FSO Segment 6 (v) - 1 (vi) 7 UMS Segment 1 - - 1 Towage Segment 7 - 3 (vii) 10 Conventional Segment - 2 - 2 Total 48 5 9 62

(i) Includes one FPSO unit, the Cidade de Itajai, in which Teekay Offshore's ownership interest is 50 percent. (ii) Consists of the Petrojarl I FPSO upgrade project and Teekay Offshore's 50 percent ownership interest in the Libra FPSO conversion project, which are scheduled to commence operations in the fourth quarter of 2017 and mid-2017, respectively. (iii) Includes six shuttle tankers in which Teekay Offshore's ownership interest is 50 percent and one HiLoad DP unit. (iv) Includes three Suezmax-size, DP2 shuttle tanker newbuildings scheduled to be delivered in the third quarter of 2017 through the first half of 2018 for employment under the East Coast of Canada charter contracts. (v) Includes the Navion Saga which, as at December 31, 2016, was classified as held for sale. (vi) Consists of the Randgrid shuttle tanker, which is being converted into an FSO unit for use with the Gina Krog FSO project and scheduled to commence operations in the second quarter of 2017. (vii) Consists of three long-distance towing and offshore installation vessel newbuildings scheduled to deliver during 2017.

Liquidity and Continuous Offering Program Update

During the fourth quarter of 2016, the Partnership sold 1,855,551 of its common units under its Continuous Offering Program (COP), generating net proceeds of approximately $9.6 million (including the general partner's 2% proportionate capital contribution and net of offering costs). The net proceeds from the issuance of these common units will be used for general partnership purposes.

As of December 31, 2016, the Partnership had total liquidity of $260.7 million (comprised of $227.4 million in cash and cash equivalents and $33.3 million in undrawn credit facilities), excluding $60 million reclassified to restricted cash relating to amounts deposited in escrow to pre-fund a portion of the remaining Petrojarl I FPSO upgrade costs.

Definitions and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes various financial measures that are non-GAAP financial measures as defined under the rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Cash Flow from (used for) Vessel Operations, Adjusted Net Income, and Distributable Cash Flow are non-GAAP financial measures. These measures are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these measures do not have standardized meanings, and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Partnership believes that certain investors use this information to evaluate the Partnership's financial performance.

Cash Flow from (used for) Vessel Operations

Cash flow from (used for) vessel operations (CFVO) represents income from vessel operations before depreciation and amortization expense, amortization of in-process revenue contracts, vessel write-downs, gains or losses on the sale of vessels, and adjustments for direct financing leases to a cash basis, but includes realized gains or losses on the settlement of foreign currency forward contracts. CFVO from Consolidated Vessels represents CFVO from vessels that are consolidated on the Partnership's financial statements. CFVO from Equity Accounted Vessels represents the Partnership's proportionate share of CFVO from its equity-accounted vessels. CFVO - Equity Accounted Vessels has been included as a component of the Partnership's total CFVO. CFVO - Equity Accounted Vessels represents the Partnership's proportionate share of CFVO from its equity-accounted vessels. The Partnership does not control its equity-accounted vessels. Consequently, the Partnership does not have the unilateral ability to determine whether the cash generated by its equity-accounted vessels is retained within the equity accounted investments or distributed to the Partnership and other shareholders. In addition, the Partnership does not control the timing of such distributions to the Partnership and other shareholders. Consequently, readers are cautioned when using total CFVO as a liquidity measure as the amount contributed from CFVO - Equity Accounted Vessels may not be available to the Partnership in the periods such CFVO is generated by the equity-accounted vessels. CFVO is a non-GAAP financial measure used by certain investors to measure the financial performance of companies. Please refer to Appendices D and E of this release for reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to income from vessel operations, the most directly comparable GAAP measures reflected in the Partnership's consolidated financial statements.

Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted net income excludes items of income or loss from GAAP net income that are typically excluded by securities analysts in their published estimates of the Partnership's financial results. The Partnership believes that certain investors use this information to evaluate the Partnership's financial performance. Please refer to Appendix A of this release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure reflected in the Partnership's consolidated financial statements.

Distributable Cash Flow

Distributable cash flow (DCF) represents GAAP net income adjusted for depreciation and amortization, deferred income tax expense or recovery, vessel write-downs and gains or losses on the sale of vessels, vessel and business acquisition costs, distributions relating to equity financing of newbuilding installments and conversion costs, pre-operational expenses, distributions on the Partnership's preferred units, gains on extinguishment of contingent liabilities and losses on non-cash accruals of contingent liabilities, amortization of the non-cash portion of revenue contracts, estimated maintenance capital expenditures, unrealized gains and losses from non-designated derivative instruments, ineffectiveness for derivative instruments designated as hedges for accounting purposes, adjustments to direct financing leases to a cash basis and unrealized foreign exchange related items, including the Partnership's proportionate share of such items in equity accounted investments. Maintenance capital expenditures represent those capital expenditures required to maintain over the long-term the operating capacity of, or the revenue generated by, the Partnership's capital assets. DCF is a quantitative standard used in the publicly-traded partnership investment community to assist in evaluating financial performance. Please refer to Appendix B of this release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure reflected in the Partnership's consolidated financial statements.

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.

Summary Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except unit data)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2016 2016 2015 2016 2015(1) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues 274,920 286,298 339,142 1,152,390 1,229,413 Voyage expenses (23,323 ) (21,495 ) (26,607 ) (80,750 ) (98,006 ) Vessel operating expenses (84,320 ) (94,008 ) (108,920 ) (364,441 ) (378,480 ) Time-charter hire expenses (22,440 ) (18,894 ) (15,112 ) (75,485 ) (51,750 ) Depreciation and amortization (76,873 ) (74,159 ) (71,974 ) (300,011 ) (274,599 ) General and administrative (12,631 ) (15,201 ) (14,190 ) (56,122 ) (72,613 ) Gain on sale and (write-down) of vessels (2) 3,571 - (55,645 ) (40,079 ) (69,998 ) Restructuring charge (2,360 ) (802 ) (276 ) (4,649 ) (568 ) Income from vessel operations 56,544 61,739 46,418 230,853 283,399 Interest expense (35,859 ) (35,379 ) (33,013 ) (140,611 ) (122,838 ) Interest income 262 298 203 1,257 633 Realized and unrealized gains (losses) on derivative instruments (3) 81,967 20,247 16,478 (20,313 ) (73,704 ) Equity income 4,087 4,937 913 17,933 7,672 Foreign currency exchange gain (loss) (4) 303 817 (827 ) (14,805 ) (17,467 ) Other income (expense) - net (2) 441 (195 ) 825 (21,031 ) 1,091 Income before income tax (expense) recovery 107,745 52,464 30,997 53,283 78,786 Income tax (expense) recovery (11,479 ) (1,603 ) 15,703 (8,808 ) 21,357 Net income 96,266 50,861 46,700 44,475 100,143 Non-controlling interests in net income 4,313 3,161 2,829 11,858 13,911 Dropdown Predecessor's interest in net income (1) - - - - 10,101 Preferred unitholders' interest in net income 12,387 12,386 10,750 45,836 28,609 General Partner's interest in net income 1,590 706 662 (267 ) 16,317 Limited partners' interest in net income 77,976 34,608 32,459 (12,952 ) 31,205 Weighted-average number of common units: - basic 144,704,887 139,057,659 107,016,572 124,747,207 98,507,732 - diluted 177,694,503 157,914,277 107,047,391 124,747,207 98,602,412 Total number of common units outstanding at end of period 147,514,113 143,059,606 107,026,979 147,514,113 107,026,979

(1) The Partnership has recast its financial results to include the financial results of the Petrojarl Knarr FPSO unit relating to the period prior to its acquisition by the Partnership from Teekay Corporation when it was under common control, which pre-acquisition results are referred to in this release as the Dropdown Predecessor. In accordance with GAAP, business acquisitions of entities under common control that have begun operations are required to be accounted for in a manner whereby the Partnership's financial statements are retroactively adjusted to include the historical results of the acquired vessels from the date the vessels were originally under the control of Teekay Corporation. For these purposes, the Petrojarl Knarr FPSO unit was under common control by Teekay Corporation from March 9, 2015 to July 1, 2015, when it was sold to the Partnership. (2) In November 2016, the Partnership sold a 1995-built shuttle tanker, the Navion Europa, for net proceeds of $14.4 million, and recorded a gain on sale of $6.8 million in the Partnership's shuttle tanker segment, in a 67%-owned subsidiary. During the fourth quarter of 2016, the carrying value of a shuttle tanker and an FSO unit were written down by $3.1 million in aggregate based on future expectations of these vessels. One of these vessels, the Navion Saga FSO unit, was classified as held for sale as at December 31, 2016.

In June 2016, as part of the Partnership's financing initiatives, the Partnership canceled the UMS construction contracts for its two UMS newbuildings. As a result, the Partnership incurred a $43.7 million write-down related to these two UMS newbuildings, included in Gain on sale and (write-down) of vessels for the year ended December 31, 2016. In addition, the Partnership, in accordance with GAAP, accrued for potential damages resulting from the cancellations and reversed the contingent liabilities previously recorded that were subject to the delivery of the UMS newbuildings. This net loss provision of $23.4 million is reported in Other income (expense) - net for the year ended December 31, 2016. The newbuilding contracts are held in separate subsidiaries of the Partnership and obligations of these subsidiaries are non-recourse to Teekay Offshore. (3) Realized losses on derivative instruments relate to amounts the Partnership actually paid to settle derivative instruments, and the unrealized gains (losses) on derivative instruments relate to the change in fair value of such derivative instruments, as detailed in the table below:

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2016 2016 2015 2016 2015 Realized losses relating to: Interest rate swaps (11,830 ) (13,507 ) (15,363 ) (52,819 ) (60,741 ) Interest rate swap termination - - - - (10,876 ) Foreign currency forward contracts (769 ) (1,764 ) (3,909 ) (7,153 ) (13,799 ) (12,599 ) (15,271 ) (19,272 ) (59,972 ) (85,416 ) Unrealized gains (losses) relating to: Interest rate swaps 97,782 31,894 34,255 29,937 11,952 Foreign currency forward contracts (3,216 ) 3,624 1,495 9,722 (240 ) 94,566 35,518 35,750 39,659 11,712 Total realized and unrealized gains (losses) on derivative instruments 81,967 20,247 16,478 (20,313 ) (73,704 )

(4) The Partnership entered into cross currency swaps to economically hedge the foreign currency exposure on the payment of interest and repayment of principal amounts of the Partnership's Norwegian Kroner (NOK) bonds with maturity dates through to 2019. In addition, the cross currency swaps economically hedge the interest rate exposure on the NOK bonds. The Partnership has not designated, for accounting purposes, these cross currency swaps as cash flow hedges of its NOK bonds and, thus, foreign currency exchange loss includes realized losses relating to the amounts the Partnership paid to settle its non-designated cross currency swaps and unrealized gains (losses) relating to the change in fair value of such swaps, partially offset by unrealized (losses) gains on the revaluation of the NOK bonds, as detailed in the table below. In addition, during the year ended December 31, 2016, realized losses on cross-currency swaps includes a $32.6 million loss on the maturity of the swap associated with the NOK 500 million bond settled in January 2016, which was offset by a $32.6 million gain on the settlement of the bond which is not included in the table below.

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2016 2016 2015 2016 2015 Realized losses on cross currency swaps (12,221 ) (3,330 ) (2,967 ) (53,497 ) (10,140 ) Unrealized (losses) gains on cross currency swaps (12,148 ) 19,803 (9,409 ) 46,127 (61,734 ) Unrealized gains (losses) on revaluation of NOK bonds 21,910 (13,613 ) 12,615 (39,897 ) 61,217

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

As at As at As at December 31,

2016 September 30,

2016 December 31,

2015 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) ASSETS Current Cash and cash equivalents 227,378 222,872 258,473 Restricted cash - current 92,265 31,403 51,431 Accounts receivable 114,576 130,716 153,662 Vessels held for sale 6,900 7,538 55,450 Net investments in direct financing leases - current 4,417 5,227 5,936 Prepaid expenses 25,187 45,626 34,027 Due from affiliates 77,811 88,367 81,271 Other current assets 21,282 22,377 20,490 Total current assets 569,816 554,126 660,740 Restricted cash - long-term 22,644 15,227 9,089 Vessels and equipment At cost, less accumulated depreciation 4,084,803 4,168,926 4,348,535 Advances on newbuilding contracts and conversion costs 632,130 576,173 395,084 Net investments in direct financing leases 13,169 13,725 11,535 Investment in equity accounted joint ventures 141,819 126,835 77,647 Deferred tax asset 24,659 34,367 30,050 Other assets 100,435 92,568 82,341 Goodwill 129,145 129,145 129,145 Total assets 5,718,620 5,711,092 5,744,166 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Accounts payable 8,946 13,211 15,899 Accrued liabilities 150,281 155,434 91,065 Deferred revenues 57,373 61,091 54,378 Due to affiliates 96,555 112,369 304,583 Current portion of long-term debt 631,148 528,568 485,069 Current portion of derivative instruments 55,002 50,839 201,456 Current portion of in-process revenue contracts 12,744 12,744 12,779 Other current liabilities - 6,211 - Total current liabilities 1,012,049 940,467 1,165,229 Long-term debt 2,551,746 2,620,283 2,878,805 Derivative instruments 282,138 371,216 221,329 Due to affiliates 200,000 200,000 - In-process revenue contracts 50,281 53,494 63,026 Other long-term liabilities 211,611 215,265 192,258 Total liabilities 4,307,825 4,400,725 4,520,647 Redeemable non-controlling interest 962 3,292 3,173 Convertible preferred units 271,237 270,402 252,498 Equity Limited partners - common units 784,056 697,102 629,264 Limited partners - preferred units 266,925 266,925 266,925 General Partner 20,658 18,937 17,608 Warrants 13,797 13,797 - Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (804 ) (17,009 ) 696 Non-controlling interests 53,964 56,921 53,355 Total equity 1,138,596 1,036,673 967,848 Total liabilities and total equity 5,718,620 5,711,092 5,744,166

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

Year Ended December 31,

2016 December 31,

2015(1) (unaudited) (unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents provided by (used for) OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income 44,475 100,143 Non-cash items: Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments (86,467 ) 51,072 Equity income, net of dividends received of $7,206 (2015 - $7,843) (10,727 ) 171 Depreciation and amortization 300,011 274,599 Write-down and (gain) on sale of vessels 40,079 69,998 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) 4,854 (23,007 ) Amortization of in-process revenue contracts (12,779 ) (12,745 ) Unrealized foreign currency exchange loss and other 30,461 (101,853 ) Change in non-cash working capital items related to operating activities 74,218 25,903 Expenditures for dry docking (26,342 ) (13,060 ) Net operating cash flow 357,783 371,221 FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from long-term debt 456,697 785,577 Scheduled repayments of long-term debt (434,339 ) (341,837 ) Prepayments of long-term debt (197,776 ) (123,606 ) Debt issuance costs (12,095 ) (22,587 ) Purchase of Teekay Knarr AS and Knarr L.L.C from Teekay Corporation (Net of cash acquired of $14.2 million) - (112,710 ) Increase in restricted cash (54,389 ) (13,760 ) Proceeds from issuance of common units 135,246 9,674 Proceeds from issuance of preferred units and warrants 100,000 375,000 Expenses relating to equity offerings (6,395 ) (4,459 ) Cash distributions paid by the Partnership (78,634 ) (257,900 ) Settlement of contingent consideration liability - (3,303 ) Cash distributions paid by subsidiaries to non-controlling interests (14,210 ) (23,575 ) Equity contribution from joint venture partners 750 5,500 Other - 1,124 Net financing cash flow (105,145 ) 273,138 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Net expenditures for vessels and equipment, including advances on newbuilding contracts and conversion costs (298,550 ) (664,667 ) Proceeds from sale of vessels and equipment 69,805 8,918 Repayment from joint ventures - 5,225 Direct financing lease (investments) payments received (115 ) 4,987 Investment in equity accounted joint ventures (54,873 ) (22,855 ) Proceeds from sale of SPT Explorer L.L.C. and Navigator Spirit L.L.C. - 30,368 Net investing cash flow (283,733 ) (638,024 ) (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (31,095 ) 6,335 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the year 258,473 252,138 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the year 227,378 258,473

(1) In accordance with GAAP, the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended December 31, 2015 includes the cash flows relating to the Knarr FPSO unit Dropdown Predecessor for the period from March 9, 2015 to June 30, 2015, when the vessel was under the common control of Teekay Corporation, but prior to its acquisition by the Partnership.

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.

Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Specific Items Affecting Net Income

(in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31,

2016 December 31,

2015 December 31,

2016 December 31,

2015 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Net income - GAAP basis 96,266 46,700 44,475 100,143 Adjustments: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (4,313 ) (2,829 ) (11,858 ) (13,911 ) Net income attributable to Dropdown Predecessor - - - (10,101 ) Net income attributable to the partners and preferred unitholders 91,953 43,871 32,617 76,131 Add (subtract) specific items affecting net income: Foreign currency exchange (gains) losses (1) (3,892 ) (2,140 ) 2,568 5,231 Unrealized gains on derivative instruments (2) (93,845 ) (34,886 ) (42,930 ) (5,844 ) Realized loss on swap termination - - - 10,876 (Gain) on sale and write-down of vessels (3,571 ) 55,645 40,079 69,998 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) relating to Norwegian tax structure (3) 10,409 (15,455 ) 10,409 (21,289 ) Net loss provision relating to cancellation of UMS newbuildings - - 21,282 - Pre-operational costs (4) 999 3,890 11,411 10,474 Business development fees, restructuring charge and other (5) 3,935 2,323 7,655 18,029 Non-controlling interests' share of items above (6) 2,499 437 2,916 2,088 Total adjustments (83,466 ) 9,814 53,390 89,563 Adjusted net income attributable to the partners and preferred unitholders 8,487 53,685 86,007 165,694

(1) Foreign currency exchange (gains) losses primarily relate to the Partnership's revaluation of all foreign currency-denominated monetary assets and liabilities based on the prevailing exchange rate at the end of each reporting period and unrealized gains or losses related to the Partnership's cross currency swaps related to the Partnership's NOK bonds and excludes the realized gains and losses relating to the cross currency swaps. (2) Reflects the unrealized gains due to changes in the mark-to-market value of interest rate swaps and foreign exchange forward contracts that are not designated as hedges for accounting purposes, hedge ineffectiveness from derivative instruments designated as hedges for accounting purposes, the unrealized mark-to-market value of the interest rate swaps within the Cidade de Itajai FPSO equity accounted joint venture and hedge ineffectiveness within the Libra FPSO equity accounted joint venture. (3) Reflects the decrease (increase) in the deferred income tax asset for the Partnership's Norwegian tax structures. (4) Includes depreciation and amortization expense and vessel operating expenses relating to the Petrojarl I FPSO unit while undergoing upgrades, realized losses (gains) on foreign currency forward contracts relating to upgrade and conversion costs on the Petrojarl I FPSO unit and Gina Krog FSO unit, respectively, and costs associated with the deferral of the delivery of the UMS units. (5) Other items for the three months ended December 31, 2016 mainly includes a restructuring charge relating to the reorganization within the Partnership's FPSO segment. Other items for the year ended December 31, 2016 also includes an increase in depreciation expense as a result of the change in the estimated useful life of the shuttle component of the Partnership's shuttle tankers from 25 years to 20 years effective January 1, 2016 (only includes adjustment for the initial period of adoption, which was the first quarter of 2016) and the write-down of equipment in one of its joint ventures; partially offset by an early termination fee received from Teekay Corporation related to the sale of the Kilimanjaro Spirit conventional tanker.

Other items for the three months ended December 31, 2015 includes net early termination fees paid to Teekay Corporation of $1.8 million. Other items for the year ended December 31, 2015 also includes one-time business development fees of $13.9 million paid to Teekay Corporation relating to the purchases of the Knarr FPSO unit, six towage vessels, and the Arendal Spirit UMS and a restructuring charge relating to seafarer redundancy in the Partnership's shuttle tanker fleet. (6) Items affecting net income include amounts attributable to the Partnership's consolidated non-wholly-owned subsidiaries. Each item affecting net income is analyzed to determine whether any of the amounts originated from a consolidated non-wholly-owned subsidiary. Each amount that originates from a consolidated non-wholly-owned subsidiary is multiplied by the non-controlling interests' percentage share in this subsidiary to arrive at the non-controlling interests' share of the amount. The amount identified as "non-controlling interests' share of items above" in the table above is the cumulative amount of the non-controlling interests' proportionate share of items affecting net income listed in the table.

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.

Appendix B - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Distributable Cash Flow

(in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except per unit and per unit data)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2016 2015 2016 2015 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Net income 96,266 46,700 44,475 100,143 Net income attributable to Dropdown Predecessor - - - (10,101 ) Net income attributable to the partners, preferred unitholders and non-controlling interests 96,266 46,700 44,475 90,042 Add (subtract): Depreciation and amortization 76,873 71,974 300,011 252,269 (Gain) on sale and write-down of vessels (3,571 ) 55,645 40,079 69,998 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) 10,867 (16,607 ) 4,854 (23,007 ) Vessel and business acquisition costs (1) - - - 13,920 Net loss provision relating to cancellation of UMS newbuildings - - 21,282 - Partnership's share of equity accounted joint venture's distributable cash flow net of estimated maintenance capital expenditures (2) 5,625 2,754 20,308 16,985 Distributions relating to equity financing of newbuildings and conversion costs 4,461 3,034 16,335 19,210 Amortization of non-cash portion of revenue contracts (4,032 ) (4,041 ) (16,058 ) (14,401 ) Equity income (4,087 ) (913 ) (17,933 ) (7,672 ) Distributions on preferred units (12,386 ) (10,525 ) (45,836 ) (28,608 ) Estimated maintenance capital expenditures (3) (41,369 ) (39,718 ) (155,391 ) (137,194 ) Unrealized gains on non-designated derivative instruments (4) (94,566 ) (35,750 ) (39,659 ) (9,976 ) Unrealized foreign exchange and other, net (7,366 ) (836 ) 9,663 25,775 Distributable cash flow before non-controlling interests 26,715 71,717 182,130 267,341 Non-controlling interests' share of DCF (5,088 ) (4,718 ) (20,801 ) (22,617 ) Distributable Cash Flow 21,627 66,999 161,329 244,724 Amount attributable to the General Partner (331 ) (240 ) (1,201 ) (19,174 ) Limited partners' Distributable Cash Flow 21,296 66,759 160,128 225,550 Weighted-average number of common units outstanding 144,704,887 107,016,572 124,747,207 98,507,732 Distributable Cash Flow per limited partner unit 0.15 0.62 1.28 2.29

(1) Vessel and business acquisition costs for 2015 relate to business development fees of $13.9 million paid to Teekay Corporation relating to the purchases of the Knarr FPSO unit, the six towage vessels and the Arendal Spirit UMS. (2) Estimated maintenance capital expenditures relating to the Partnership's equity accounted joint venture were $1.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2016 and 2015 and $4.2 million for the years ended December 31, 2016 and 2015. (3) Effective January 1, 2016, the Partnership changed the estimated useful life of its shuttle tankers that are 17 years of age or older and the shuttle component of its shuttle tankers from 25 years to 20 years. This resulted in an increase in estimated maintenance capital expenditures of $3.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2016 and $12.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2016. (4) Derivative instruments includes interest rate swaps and foreign exchange forward contracts.

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.

Appendix C - Supplemental Segment Information

(in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2016 (unaudited) FPSO

Segment Shuttle

Tanker

Segment FSO

Segment UMS

Segment Towage

Segment Conventional

Tanker

Segment Total Revenues 116,429 129,092 12,037 3,821 9,794 3,747 274,920 Voyage expenses - (17,437 ) (1,086 ) - (4,785 ) (15 ) (23,323 ) Vessel operating expenses (34,714 ) (32,215 ) (5,443 ) (7,312 ) (4,509 ) (127 ) (84,320 ) Time-charter hire expenses - (18,213 ) - - - (4,227 ) (22,440 ) Depreciation and amortization (37,200 ) (31,919 ) (2,725 ) (1,623 ) (3,406 ) - (76,873 ) General and administrative (8,845 ) (1,185 ) (224 ) (1,329 ) (957 ) (91 ) (12,631 ) Gain on sale and (write-down) of vessels - 4,554 (983 ) - - - 3,571 Restructuring charge (2,360 ) - - - - - (2,360 ) Income (loss) from vessel operations 33,310 32,677 1,576 (6,443 ) (3,863 ) (713 ) 56,544 Three Months Ended December 31, 2015 (unaudited) FPSO

Segment Shuttle

Tanker

Segment FSO

Segment UMS

Segment Towage

Segment Conventional

Tanker

Segment Total Revenues 153,669 139,422 14,506 12,911 12,717 5,917 339,142 Voyage expenses - (21,428 ) (413 ) - (4,420 ) (346 ) (26,607 ) Vessel operating expenses (55,148 ) (33,906 ) (6,603 ) (6,774 ) (4,763 ) (1,726 ) (108,920 ) Time-charter hire expenses - (15,112 ) - - - - (15,112 ) Depreciation and amortization (37,595 ) (25,666 ) (2,584 ) (1,697 ) (2,874 ) (1,558 ) (71,974 ) General and administrative (9,155 ) (3,535 ) (159 ) (405 ) (781 ) (155 ) (14,190 ) Write-down of vessels - (51,248 ) - (500 ) - (3,897 ) (55,645 ) Restructuring charge - (276 ) - - - - (276 ) Income (loss) from vessel operations 51,771 (11,749 ) 4,747 3,535 (121 ) (1,765 ) 46,418

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.

Appendix D - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Cash Flow From (Used For) Vessel Operations From Consolidated Vessels

(in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

Three Months Ended

December 31,

2016 Year

Ended

December

31, 2016 (unaudited) (unaudited) Shuttle Conventional FPSO Tanker FSO UMS Towage Tanker Segment Segment Segment Segment Segment Segment Total Total Income (loss) from vessel operations (See Appendix C) 33,310 32,677 1,576 (6,443 ) (3,863 ) (713 ) 56,544 230,853 Depreciation and amortization 37,200 31,919 2,725 1,623 3,406 - 76,873 300,011 Realized (losses) gains from the settlements of non-designated foreign exchange forward contracts (553 ) (4 ) - - 22 - (535 ) (6,744 ) Amortization of non-cash portion of revenue contracts (4,032 ) - - - - - (4,032 ) (16,058 ) (Gain) on sale and write-down of vessels - (4,554 ) 983 - - - (3,571 ) 40,079 Falcon Spirit revenue accounted for as a direct financing lease - - (729 ) - - - (729 ) (2,829 ) Falcon Spirit cash flow from time-charter contracts - - 2,232 - - - 2,232 8,766 Cash flow from (used for) vessel operations from consolidated vessels 65,925 60,038 6,787 (4,820 ) (435 ) (713 ) 126,782 554,078

Three Months Ended

December 31,

2015 Year

Ended

December

31, 2015 (unaudited) (unaudited) Shuttle Conventional FPSO Tanker FSO UMS Towage Tanker Segment Segment Segment Segment Segment Segment Total Total Income (loss) from vessel operations (See Appendix C) 51,771 (11,749 ) 4,747 3,535 (121 ) (1,765 ) 46,418 260,620 Depreciation and amortization 37,595 25,666 2,584 1,697 2,874 1,558 71,974 252,269 Realized losses from the settlements of non-designated foreign exchange forward contracts (1,564 ) (1,942 ) - - - - (3,506 ) (12,409 ) Amortization of non-cash portion of revenue contracts (4,041 ) - - - - - (4,041 ) (14,401 ) Write-down of vessels - 51,248 - 500 - 3,897 55,645 69,998 Falcon Spirit revenue accounted for as a direct financing lease - - (836 ) - - - (836 ) (3,658 ) Falcon Spirit cash flow from time-charter contracts - - 2,184 - - - 2,184 8,644 Cash flow from vessel operations from consolidated vessels 83,761 63,223 8,679 5,732 2,753 3,690 167,838 561,063

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.

Appendix E - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Cash Flow From Vessel Operations From Equity Accounted Vessels

(in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended December 31, 2016 December 31, 2015 (unaudited) (unaudited) At

100% Partnership's

50% At

100% Partnership's

50% Revenues 20,007 10,004 19,254 9,627 Vessel and other operating expenses (3,894 ) (1,947 ) (9,071 ) (4,536 ) Depreciation and amortization (4,235 ) (2,118 ) (3,901 ) (1,951 ) Income from vessel operations of equity accounted vessels 11,878 5,939 6,282 3,140 Net interest expense (1,919 ) (960 ) (1,720 ) (860 ) Realized and unrealized losses on derivative instruments (1) (1,465 ) (733 ) (2,810 ) (1,405 ) Foreign currency exchange loss (2 ) (1 ) - - Total other items (3,386 ) (1,694 ) (4,530 ) (2,265 ) Net income / equity income of equity accounted vessels before income tax expense 8,492 4,245 1,752 875 Income tax (expense) recovery (316 ) (158 ) 76 38 Net income / equity income of equity accounted vessels 8,176 4,087 1,828 913 Income from vessel operations of equity accounted vessels 11,878 5,939 6,282 3,140 Depreciation and amortization 4,235 2,118 3,901 1,951 Cash flow from vessel operations from equity accounted vessels 16,113 8,057 10,183 5,091

(1) Realized and unrealized losses on derivative instruments for the three months ended December 31, 2016 and 2015 includes unrealized losses of $0.8 million ($0.4 million at the Partnership's 50% share) and unrealized losses of $1.7 million ($0.9 million at the Partnership's 50% share), respectively, related to interest rate swaps for the Cidade de Itajai FPSO unit and the Libra FPSO conversion project.

Year Ended Year Ended December 31, 2016 December 31, 2015 (unaudited) (unaudited) At

100% Partnership's

50% At

100% Partnership's

50% Revenues 80,869 40,435 82,831 41,416 Vessel and other operating expenses (20,380 ) (10,190 ) (28,190 ) (14,096 ) Depreciation and amortization (17,429 ) (8,715 ) (16,711 ) (8,356 ) Write-down and loss on sale of equipment (1,351 ) (676 ) (579 ) (290 ) Income from vessel operations of equity accounted vessels 41,709 20,855 37,351 18,674 Net interest expense (7,081 ) (3,541 ) (8,468 ) (4,234 ) Realized and unrealized gains (losses) on derivative instruments (1) 1,609 805 (13,214 ) (6,607 ) Foreign currency exchange gain 372 186 - - Total other items (5,100 ) (2,551 ) (21,682 ) (10,841 ) Net income / equity income of equity accounted vessels before income tax expense 36,609 18,304 15,669 7,833 Income tax expense (743 ) (372 ) (321 ) (161 ) Net income / equity income of equity accounted vessels 35,866 17,933 15,348 7,672 Income from vessel operations of equity accounted vessels 41,709 20,855 37,351 18,674 Depreciation and amortization 17,429 8,715 16,711 8,356 Write-down and loss on sale of equipment 1,351 676 579 290 Cash flow from vessel operations from equity accounted vessels 60,489 30,245 54,641 27,320

(1) Realized and unrealized gains (losses) on derivative instruments for 2016 and 2015 includes unrealized gains of $5.2 million ($2.6 million at the Partnership's 50% share) and unrealized losses of $8.3 million ($4.1 million at the Partnership's 50% share), respectively, related to interest rate swaps for the Cidade de Itajai FPSO unit and the Libra FPSO conversion project.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) which reflect management's current views with respect to certain future events and performance, including: the potential new shuttle tanker CoA contract, including the timing of start-up; the effect of the potential new CoA on the Partnership's future cash flows, including the Partnership's fleet utilization; the outcome of dialogue with the charterer on the Arendal Spirit UMS, including the timing and certainty of the unit returning to operation; the fundamentals in the shuttle tanker market; the impact of growth projects on the Partnership's future cash flows; the Partnership's timing of delivery and costs of various newbuildings and conversion/upgrade projects, including potential delays and additional costs on the Petrojarl I FPSO; and the outcome of discussions on the Petrojarl I FPSO with the charterer, shipyard and lenders. The following factors are among those that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, and that should be considered in evaluating any such statement: vessel operations and oil production volumes; significant changes in oil prices; variations in expected levels of field maintenance; increased operating expenses; different-than-expected levels of oil production in the North Sea, Brazil and East Coast of Canada offshore fields; potential early termination of contracts; shipyard delivery or vessel conversion and upgrade delays and cost overruns; changes in exploration, production and storage of offshore oil and gas, either generally or in particular regions that would impact expected future growth; the inability of the Partnership to finalize the new shuttle tanker CoA contract and delays in project start-up; the inability of the Partnership to meet the charterer's requirements for the Arendal Spirit UMS to return to operations; delays in the commencement of charter contracts; the inability of the Partnership to negotiate acceptable terms with the charterer, shipyard and lenders related to the delay of the Petrojarl I FPSO; the ability to fund the Partnership's remaining capital commitments and debt maturities; other factors discussed in Teekay Offshore's filings from time to time with the SEC, including its Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2015 and Form 6-K for the quarters ended March 31, 2016, June 30, 2016 and September 30, 2016. The Partnership expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Partnership's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.