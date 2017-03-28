Teem Adds Voice Control to the Office of the Future

Innovative new Teem skill for Amazon Alexa will further develop the frictionless office

SILICON SLOPES, UT--(Marketwired - Mar 28, 2017) - Teem, a developer of cloud-based meeting tools and analytics that aid in helping companies collaborate more effectively, today announced voice control and new functionality for booking and managing meeting rooms using Amazon Alexa.

"With the voice recognition market estimated to be over half a billion dollar industry by 2019 and voice control becoming more and more important in consumers everyday lives, it only makes sense that it makes its way to the office," said Teem CEO and co-founder, Shaun Ritchie. "The new Alexa skill we've built, which is currently in an invite-only beta for Teem customers, extends the Teem platform to help transform the workplace into the next evolution of how we work. By reducing the barriers that stand in our way we can work smarter and more efficiently than ever before."

Teem continues to be at the forefront of the future of work, developing and bringing to market new ways to optimize the workplace in order to create more efficient and productive experiences for modern workspaces. Teem believes that there is a need for the future of work to be frictionless and on-demand and that voice control helps enable companies and leaders to better interact with its people, places and technology.

The new Teem skill for Alexa increases productivity, saving time by allowing for a simple "think it, say it, book it" approach to meeting room management. Bringing the on-demand consumer experience into the office, the voice functionality increases accuracy in finding and booking meeting rooms, allows for better visibility of insights and provides a cutting-edge multi-device experience for its users.

Through the new voice controls, employees can now book a room, check into a meeting, extend and/or end a meeting, file a work request or report issues with meeting room equipment, all by asking Alexa. The new capabilities link physical devices, mobile experiences and now voice experiences, creating a frictionless, voice-driven experience.

"At Box, we have a priority focus on workplace productivity and using the latest technology to enable digital experiences for our employees so that they can focus on being the most productive that they can be," said Paul Chapman, CIO at Box, a cloud content management platform for businesses that has been utilizing the new Teem skill for Alexa in an invite-only beta. "By using Teem's skill for Alexa, we have taken work out of work by creating a much more simple and digital way for employees to book and manage meetings."

Teem's Alexa skill for the office of the future is currently being offered to Teem customers as an invite-only beta. New and existing customers may request early access here.

About Teem

Teem is a cloud-based software and analytics platform for meeting management and analysis that helps companies maximize their workspace and enable their employees to work more efficiently. The platform provides employee-focused meeting tools and activity-driven insights, including eye-catching conference room displays, streamlined visitor management and detailed space use analytics that drive better decisions on space and facilities utilization. To date, the Salt Lake City-based startup has raised over $20 million in capital from NGP, GE, Google Ventures, Greycroft Partners, Zetta Venture Partners, Origin Ventures, and others. The platform integrates with many existing calendar systems, including Google Apps, Microsoft Exchange, and Office 365. For more information on Teem, visit www.teem.com.