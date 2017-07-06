Teem Hires Cloud Software Industry Executive Derek Newbold as New CTO

Executive Brings Deep Enterprise Software and Development Experience to Teem

SILICON SLOPES, UT--(Marketwired - Jul 6, 2017) - Teem, a developer of cloud-based meeting tools and workplace analytics that aid in helping companies collaborate more effectively, today announced that Derek Newbold has joined the company as its new Chief Technology Officer. Derek brings over 20 years of enterprise software management, architecture and development experience to Teem. Newbold will be responsible for managing Teem's product infrastructure and will add input to the company's overall vision and day-to-day operations.

"Teem is thrilled to welcome an executive of Derek Newbold's caliber," said Shaun Ritchie, CEO and co-founder of Teem. "With a number of patents and innovations to his name, Derek will bring fresh ideas and proven structure as we continue our rapid growth in workplace optimization. We're all looking forward to working with Derek and are excited about the contributions he will bring to Teem."

Prior to joining Teem, Newbold held the same title at InMoment, where he recently led the product and development team in building a product suite that earned the company the top rank for strategy in the 2017 Forrester Wave™ Customer Feedback Management Report. In addition, he helped the company earn Stevie Awards three years in a row, most recently for Best Product of the Year. He also received a BA in Computer Science and Software Development at the University of Utah.

"As employees interact with people, places and technology, and as business leaders better understand these interactions, it's crucial for businesses to have the right technology that will reduce friction and foster better productivity," Newbold said. "Teem is changing the way companies view the workplace with solutions that will empower its workforce to be highly collaborative in ways never before possible. I look forward to being part of a company that continues to deliver world class solutions and redefining workplace collaboration and analytics."

Teem's addition of Newbold is just the latest in a string of significant wins for the company. In addition to a string of record sales months, in June Teem was named among Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces in the country. Not surprisingly, a full 20% of the award winners are Teem customers. The company also recently named popular podcaster and speaker, Kyle Jacobsen, to lead product management at Teem.

"As the workplace continues to change, Teem has been at the forefront of helping businesses run smoother offices," Richie said. "As we continue to work with new customers and supporting our existing ones, we will remain committed to assisting companies -- from startups to Fortune 500 businesses -- with the technology needed to create a better and thriving workplace."

About Teem

Teem is a cloud-based software and analytics platform for meeting management and analysis that helps companies maximize their workspace and enable their employees to work more efficiently. The platform provides employee-focused meeting tools and activity-driven insights, including eye-catching conference room displays, streamlined visitor management and detailed space use analytics that drive better decisions on space and facilities utilization. To date, the Salt Lake City-based startup has raised over $20 million in capital from NGP, GE, Google Ventures, Greycroft Partners, Zetta Venture Partners, Origin Ventures, and others. For more information on Teem, visit www.teem.com.