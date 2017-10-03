Teem Partners With GE Current and Enlighted to Elevate the Workplace Experience

Teem launches a new smart sensor integration to automate workplace scheduling, eliminating "ghost" and "zombie" meetings and making meeting rooms smarter

SILICON SLOPES, UT--(Marketwired - Oct 3, 2017) - Teem, a developer of cloud-based workplace experience meeting tools and workplace analytics that aid in helping companies collaborate more effectively, announced today strategic integrations with both Current by GE and Enlighted to deliver an automated meeting experience for the workplace, empowering employees to seamlessly interact with the meeting spaces in their offices.

These strategic partnerships will integrate Current by GE and Enlighted smart sensor technologies into the Teem meeting analytics platform, bringing touch-free automation to meeting scheduling. It will streamline the process, deliver up-to-date insights into meeting room occupancy and provide accurate, intelligent analytics on space utilization rates.

Teem's newly enhanced meeting analytics platform will now make meeting spaces more automated by:

Automatically checking employees into their reserved room when they enter into the space.

Enabling frictionless ad-hoc room reservations for uninterrupted, on the fly meeting collaboration.

Eliminating ghost and zombie meetings that occupy space but don't actually occur.

Accurately measuring utilization rates of non-reservable huddle spaces, as well as signalling occupancy/availability using red/green LED lights, which can be seen from a distance.

According to data from Teem, 28.7 hours per room go unutilized due to unattended meetings every month. Without a platform to indicate when a conference room space is free, meeting rooms remain booked on the calendar -- known as 'ghost meetings' -- potentially preventing others from utilizing the space. Additionally, the real time status of whether a non-reservable huddle space is occupied or not is unknown from a distance without the proper technology.

"Measuring the utilization of both reservable and non-reservable spaces has remained a mystery until now," said Shaun Ritchie, CEO of Teem. "We've found that by digitally taking the friction out of the experience of an employee interacting with the physical space around them, we can exponentially raise the productivity, efficiency, and happiness across the entire workplace."

"Current is working with companies like Teem to transform commercial office buildings into digitally intelligent, responsive workplaces," said Bruce Stewart, Chief Marketing Officer at Current by GE. "Our customers are interested in digital solutions that simplify everyday tasks and make their offices more productive. Customers like our sensor-enabled network because it helps address business pain points, such as conference room management and floor space utilization, all while making their buildings more energy efficient."

"As a company that strives to bring consciousness to buildings, we're thrilled to be working with Teem to cultivate even more efficiency and productivity at work," said Satprit Duggal, VP of Offices Vertical at Enlighted. "Teem's integrated space reservation tools and analytics solution, along with our powerful sensors and IoT platform, make for a potent partnership. We're looking forward to working with Teem to bring to market our sensor-enabled solution that can transform the Workplace Experience and generate invaluable insights about employee interaction with the physical space."

The smart sensor integration solution will be available to Premium customers in mid-October.

About Teem

The Teem Workplace Experience Platform integrates dynamic suites of digital tools into the physical workplace. The platform provides employee-focused meeting tools and activity-driven insights, including eye-catching conference room displays, streamlined visitor management and detailed space use analytics that drive better decisions on space and facilities utilization. Innovative companies -- like Box, LinkedIn, GE, Boston Consulting Group, and Airbnb -- use Teem to increase employee productivity and facilitate data-driven decision making. For more information on Teem, visit www.teem.com.