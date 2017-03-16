Teforia Adds New Talent to Leadership Team

The company welcomes Frank Lucero as Chief Financial Officer and Danielle Hochstetter as Tea Director

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 16, 2017) - Today, Teforia Company, creator of the first-of-its-kind intelligent tea infuser, announces executive team expansion with the appointments of Frank Lucero as Chief Financial Officer and Danielle Hochstetter as Tea Director.

Founded in 2014, the Teforia experience comprises of its flagship product -- the Teforia infuser -- and the companion mobile app. Thanks to its Selective Infusion Profile System (SIPS), Teforia is able to unlock every tea's flavor potential to deliver on its promise of crafting the perfect cup of tea, every time.

Frank Lucero joins the company with more than 20 years of Silicon Valley startup experience, 17 of which he devoted to developing a financial background. Most recently, Lucero served as vice president of finance and operations for Livescribe Inc. where he oversaw mergers and acquisitions, venture capital fundraising, term sheet and contract negotiation and strategic financial analysis. Prior to that, Lucero held various positions at notable companies, including Intel, Ernst & Young, and Cisco.

"We've made great strides this past year, and we wanted to bring in someone who not only understands the entrepreneurial spirit of Silicon Valley but also recognizes and embodies Teforia's values to help continue that momentum," said Allen Han, CEO. "The decision to add Frank to the team was a simple one, and the team looks forward to him helping to guide us through the next phase of our company's growth."

"What first attracted me to Teforia was CEO Allen Han's commitment to preserving the tradition of tea and transform it with technology," said Lucero. "The product's elegance is what gives it an edge -- consumers want an experience, and Teforia is able to master the infusion process and take the potential of ruining tea out of the equation. For me, this is a company that screams, 'I have passion,' and that's key to driving our success."

Teforia also welcomes Danielle Hochstetter to the team as Tea Director. In this role, she'll be responsible for sourcing unique blends of tea to expand the company's current portfolio. Hochstetter brings nearly 15 years of experience in the tea industry to the company, having previously worked with Hangzhou Tea Tours and graduating with a master's degree in tea from Zhejiang University. Most recently, she served as the tea purchasing manager for Peet's Coffee & Tea and Mighty Leaf, where she first encountered Teforia.

"Teforia is carving a unique place for itself in this crowded market by offering a daily tea experience that surprises and delights users," said Hochstetter. "My goal is to drive innovation by finding new and different tea sources and farmers to partner with and bring the best to Teforia users."

Teforia raised $12 million in Series A funding led by Translink Capital last November and has more than $17 million to-date. Other investors include Upfront Ventures, Lemnos Labs, Mousse Partners, Correlation Ventures and more.

About Teforia

Teforia blends the ancient tradition of tea with first-of-its-kind technology into a sensory experience for the modern world. The company's flagship product, Teforia, is the first machine-learning tea infusion device that infuses the best cup of tea you've ever had automatically, with the tap of a finger. Part companion and part guide, Teforia helps you discover, enjoy and journey into the world of authentic and exceptional tea, all tailored to your own preferences. Led by founder & CEO Allen Han, Teforia was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California. For more information, please visit: www.teforia.com.