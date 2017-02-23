Telecommunications company and realtor partner on customer loyalty program

SMITHSON VALLEY, TX--(Marketwired - February 23, 2017) - Two leading South Texas companies are joining forces to help qualified home buyers and sellers earn thousands of dollars in cash-back credit rewards. The GVTC Just Plain Smart Move Program™ is a unique partnership between the Hill Country based fiber communications company and Coldwell Banker D'Ann Harper, REALTORS® (CBHarper), one of the market's top real estate organization.

Through the GVTC Just Plain Smart Move Program™, a GVTC customer, who uses Coldwell Banker D'Ann Harper, REALTORS® to list or purchase their home, may be eligible to receive a cash-back credit at closing. For example, a $200,000 real estate transaction could qualify for approximately $1,200 in savings. Program details and restrictions are available at GVTC.com/smartmove.

"This innovative program offers wonderful value to GVTC customers through additional cash rewards and by educating them on the many benefits available as they move towards buying or selling their next home," D'Ann Harper, CBDHR, CEO & Broker/Owner, said. "Today's home owners are curious about leveraging technology to improve their life style. Our partnership with GVTC provides an avenue to pursue a solution to these needs."

For every GVTC Just Plain Smart Move Program™ transaction, Coldwell Banker D'Ann Harper, REALTORS® will contribute $100 to $250 to The GVTC Foundation, based on the final sales price. The GVTC Foundation is one of the Hill Country's leading philanthropic contributors, donating more than $2.2 million dollars to area nonprofits over the past ten years.

"We are very grateful for CBDHR's donation to our Foundation, from the GVTC Just Plain Smart Move Program™. These contributions will help our Foundation continue its mission in our communities," GVTC President & CEO, Ritchie Sorrells, said. "Our company is committed to delivering value and the GVTC Just Plain Smart Move Program™ will offer our customers significant savings when buying or selling a home, simply by using the expert services of Coldwell Banker D'Ann Harper, REALTORS®."

Coldwell Banker D'Ann Harper, REALTORS® has agents available throughout San Antonio, the Hill Country and South Texas. In 2016, CBDHR closed more than $1 billion in real estate transactions. In business for more than 55 years, GVTC is a leader in fiber network communications and first to bring residential gigabit speeds to the San Antonio area.

About GVTC:

GVTC is an award winning fiber optics communications provider delivering high-speed Internet, digital cable TV, phone and interactive home security monitoring to residential and business customers in far north San Antonio, the Texas Hill Country and South Central Texas. GVTC offers Internet connection speeds up to 1 Gbps and symmetrical broadband connections, up to 100 Mbps.

GVTC's wholesale carrier transport network delivers Ethernet data delivery between San Antonio, Austin, Dallas and Houston, with access to remote Texas markets. The company organized the GVTC GigaRegion®, a unique private-public partnership, with the cities of Boerne, Bulverde and Gonzales. The GVTC GigaRegion® markets the benefits of a fiber network, along with economic incentives, to compete for jobs and improve quality of life.

The company's philanthropic arm, The GVTC Foundation, is celebrating more than a decade of charitable giving, with more than $2.2 million in contributions throughout GVTC's service area.

About CBHarper:

Coldwell Banker D'Ann Harper REALTORS® can be reached at (210) 483-7581 or pr@cbharper.com and has been an affiliate of the Coldwell Banker Franchise System for over 30 years. Visit our Facebook page and blog for supportive content and articles, as well as, our YouTube channel.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/22/11G131082/Images/JPSM_GVTC_CBHarper_news_release_photo-e2a8805c8de4b216a2ae5981cd1e1afa.jpg