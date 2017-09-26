Teledyne DALSA Announces Production of Industry's First Line Scan Polarization Camera

Award Winning Piranha4 Polarization camera now in full production

WATERLOO, ON--(Marketwired - September 26, 2017) - Teledyne DALSA ( NYSE : TDY), a Teledyne Technologies company and global leader in machine vision, announced production of the new Polarization camera to its industry-leading Piranha™ family. First announced in Q2 2017, the Piranha4 Polarization camera is now in full production with improved performance. Polarization imaging significantly enhances detection capability in many demanding applications and represents a powerful new addition to system designers' machine vision toolboxes.

The Piranha4-2k Polarization camera uses Teledyne DALSA's advanced quadlinear CMOS image sensor with nanowire micro-polarizer filters. It captures multiple native polarization state data without any interpolation. With a maximum line rate of 70 kHz, the camera outputs independent images of 0°(s), 90° (p), and 135° polarization states as well as an unfiltered channel. "P4 Polarization brings vision technology to the next level for many industrial applications. It detects material properties such as birefringence, stress, film, composition, and grading etc. that are not detectable using conventional imaging." said Xing-Fei He, Senior Product Manager. The Piranha4 Polarization camera received a Platinum Award and the highest level of achievement in Vision Systems Design's 2017 Innovators Awards.

Key features:

Built on Teledyne DALSA's advanced CMOS sensors

Tri-Polarization states plus an unfiltered channel

70 kHz max line rate

8, 10, or 12 bit depth selectable

If used with Teledyne DALSA's frame grabbers, customers will have the advantage of the field-proven built-in Trigger to Image Reliability (T2IR) framework, which safeguards every bit in the camera's full throughput.

About Teledyne DALSA's Machine Vision Products and Services

Teledyne DALSA is a world leader in the design and manufacture of digital imaging components for machine vision. Our image sensors, cameras, smart cameras, frame grabbers, software, and vision solutions are used in thousands of automated inspection systems around the world and across multiple industries including automotive, electronics inspection, flat panel display, medical imaging, semiconductor, packaging and general manufacturing. For more information, visit www.teledynedalsa.com/imaging.

Teledyne DALSA is an international technology leader in sensing, imaging, and specialized semiconductor fabrication. Our image sensing solutions span the spectrum from infrared through visible to X-ray; our MEMS foundry has earned a world-leading reputation. In addition, through our subsidiaries Teledyne Optech and Teledyne Caris, we deliver advanced 3D survey and geospatial information systems. Teledyne DALSA employs approximately 1400 employees worldwide and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. For more information, visit www.teledynedalsa.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/9/26/11G145906/Images/Polarization-Graphic-5328efca2de189ae8199a461376fcdf9.jpg