Teledyne DALSA Introduces Infrared Camera Series for Industrial Vision Applications

New Calibir™ GX thermal cameras offer uncooled LWIR imaging for inspection, control, monitoring, and detection

WATERLOO, ON--(Marketwired - April 06, 2017) - Teledyne DALSA ( NYSE : TDY), a Teledyne Technologies company and global leader in image sensing technology, today launched its Calibir GX series of long wave infrared (LWIR) cameras for industrial vision applications. Built to achieve frame rates of up to 90 fps, the shutterless and small form-factor GX series are ideal for non-destructive testing in applications that include food inspection, parts and packaging, and electronics inspection.

The Calibir GX series of thermal cameras are available in 320 x 240, and 640 x 480 resolutions and feature shutter-less operations. With radiometric functionality, the cameras can accurately measure temperatures between -25⁰C and +125⁰C. Advanced calibration allows the camera to deliver images within milliseconds upon power-up, without shutter. GX thermal cameras deliver continued stable performance and are an ideal choice for long-running, remote monitoring systems.

Key Features:

Resolutions: 320 x 240 and 640 X 480

NETD: <= 65 mK at 30 fps

Frame rates: up to 90 fps

Compact size: 29 x 29 x 29 mm

Shutterless operation or integrated mechanical shutter

Radiometric performance (optional): scene temperature range from -25 ⁰C to +125⁰C

Advanced trigger options

GigE Interface

About Teledyne DALSA's Machine Vision Products and Services

Teledyne DALSA is a world leader in the design, manufacture and deployment of digital imaging components for the machine vision market. Teledyne DALSA image sensors, cameras, smart cameras, frame grabbers, software, and vision solutions are used in thousands of automated inspection systems around the world and across multiple industries including semiconductor, solar cell, flat panel display, electronics, automotive, medical, packaging and general manufacturing. For more information, visit www.teledynedalsa.com/imaging.

About Teledyne DALSA

Teledyne DALSA is an international technology leader in sensing, imaging, and specialized semiconductor fabrication. Our image sensing solutions span the spectrum from infrared through visible to X-ray; our MEMS foundry has earned a world-leading reputation. In addition, through our subsidiaries Teledyne Optech and Teledyne Caris, we deliver advanced 3D survey and geospatial information systems. Teledyne DALSA employs approximately 1400 employees worldwide and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. For more information, visit www.teledynedalsa.com.

