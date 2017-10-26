Teledyne Portable Digital Radiography Systems featured at ASNT Annual Conference

Lightweight and ruggedized systems enable high-resolution X-ray inspection on the go

WATERLOO, ON--(Marketwired - October 26, 2017) - Teledyne DALSA ( NYSE : TDY) and Teledyne ICM will showcase their Go-Scan™ Portable Digital Radiography System and their newest detectors and generators at the American Society for Non-Destructive Testing's Annual Conference taking place October 30 to November 2, in Nashville, TN.

Combined, the companies will highlight their latest Go-Scan Integrated Portable Digital X-Ray Systems for Non-Destructive Testing (NDT). Systems are lightweight and ruggedized, housed in a shock-absorbing mechanical design, and deliver unsurpassed image quality with native resolution up to 10 lp/mm. The Go-Scan system includes a high-definition tablet display with user-friendly touch-software for real-time imaging. Designed specifically for industrial X-ray inspection and non-destructive testing applications in the oil & gas, petrochemical, shipbuilding, aerospace, defense and other related industries.

The Go-Scan 1510 HR and 1510 XR portable x-ray detectors feature an active area of 102 x 153 mm (roughly 4 x 6 inches), 99 or 49.5 micron pixel size respectively, and real-time frame rates of up to 30 fps with a choice of wired Gigabit Ethernet or wireless Wi-Fi connection. The built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery delivers up to 7 hours of continuous operation.

In addition, Teledyne ICM will display its CP300D, their most powerful constant potential generator, and newest member of the CPSERIES. With a 300 kV wave length, it is able to penetrate up to 66 mm (2.6") of steel and weighs only 23 Kg (50.7 lbs). Equipped with a shutter, laser pointer, beryllium window, aluminum filter and two integrated diaphragms, the CP300D is ideal for most NDT applications.

About Teledyne's Combined X-ray Solutions

Teledyne DALSA and Teledyne ICM provide state-of-the-art digital x-ray image sensing, portable x-ray generators and software solutions to industrial and scientific equipment manufacturers, service providers and end-users worldwide. Building on more than 30 years of proven capability and innovation, our combined technology enables leading-edge product design for NDT. For more information, visit www.teledynedalsa.com/NDT.

About Teledyne DALSA

Teledyne DALSA is an international technology leader in sensing, imaging, and specialized semiconductor fabrication. Our image sensing solutions span the spectrum from infrared through visible to X-ray; our MEMS foundry has earned a world-leading reputation. In addition, through our subsidiaries Teledyne Optech and Teledyne Caris, we deliver advanced 3D survey and geospatial information systems. Teledyne DALSA employs approximately 1400 employees worldwide and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. For more information, visit www.teledynedalsa.com.

