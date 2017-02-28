Telefonica and Juniper Networks Highlight the 5G Network Obstacle of Increased User Expectation and Higher Traffic Pressure

Future Mobile Mega-Services Reliant on Intelligent, Software-Driven IP Networks to Meet Business Transformation Demands

BARCELONA, SPAIN--(Marketwired - February 28, 2017) - Juniper Networks ( NYSE : JNPR), an industry leader in automated, scalable and secure networks, continues to work with Telefónica, one of the world's largest telecommunications companies, to help the service provider overcome the challenges of its planned 5G mobile services rollout. Juniper participated in the recent "Telefónica Talks" technology overview event for the company's 17 global operating units to address the topic of 5G with thousands of Telefónica employees globally.

During the online event, Juniper discussed the hurdles of the surging connectivity, traffic density and security demands that 5G will place on networks, balanced against the increasing pressure of rising expectations from organizations undergoing business transformation that will look to 5G-driven services as a significant enabler of new digital business models and revenue streams. Juniper highlighted the importance of agile, scalable, intelligent and secure IP networking as the foundation for effective 5G services that will help Telefónica to deliver innovation and excellence in areas such as large-scale IoT, mobile broadcast, connected vehicles and mobile broadband in densely populated areas.

News Highlights:

For 5G architecture to be sufficiently flexible, secure, agile and automated to meet its goals, it must fully embrace interoperable Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) and Software-Defined Networking (SDN) technologies for the elasticity to scale and deploy network functions on demand and with reduced risk.

Two examples of Juniper's innovation in support of effective, business-oriented 5G-enabling network infrastructure are: 1) its Software-Defined Secure Networks (SDSN) platform for de-centralizing security functions across aggregation points to create pervasive and automated network defense; and 2) the creation of multiple on-demand virtual networks with Contrail and Multi-Access Edge Computing.

Telefónica positions Juniper as one of two key vendors in the all-IP Fusión integrated offer infrastructure in Spain that will ultimately be the platform underpinning its 5G offerings. Telefónica has also elected Juniper as one of its top five most innovative global technology partners.

Telefónica has relied upon Juniper's network innovation to help meet its many technical and business milestones over the past 20 years.

Supporting Quotes:

"Telefónica believes that 5G will have a tremendous impact on network infrastructure, which will only be mitigated by disruptive emerging technologies, such as NFV and SDN that can enable automated, flexible and secure services at scale. This is why we invited Juniper to explain the value of our IP investments in Juniper's continued network innovation to our global workforce, so this audience can feel confident that we are equipped to deliver the digital innovation expected by our customers into the future."

- Enrique Blanco, global chief technology officer, Telefónica Group

"Juniper anticipates a journey towards an era we term Digital Cohesion, where mega-services will come together seamlessly, intelligently and automatically to predict and provide each user's unique work and lifestyle requirements online, using 5G infrastructure for ubiquitous service delivery. Global providers, such as Telefónica, will be on the front line to enable this era, and we share Telefónica's vision for the fundamental importance of advanced, innovative and open, secure networking in the delivery of effective 5G-based, data-rich services at scale."

- Rami Rahim, chief executive officer, Juniper Networks

