Telehealthcare, Inc. Announces First Contract for CarePanda App with Mission Treatment and Recovery Centers

SAN CLEMENTE, CA--(Marketwired - February 08, 2017) - Telehealthcare, Inc. ("Telehealthcare.com") ( OTC PINK : TLLT) We are pleased to announce our first contract with Mission Treatment and Recovery based in San Juan Capistrano, CA. Mission Treatment and Recovery is TLLT's first pilot program to use the CarePanda App beginning in August 2016 and have now signed an annual agreement to use the CarePanda platform on full time basis for their entire staff and facility.

In a statement from Mission Treatment and Recovery, Managing Director Julie Gibson, "Mission Treatment and Recovery has chosen to utilize CarePanda out of the desire and commitment to deliver the highest level of care. As an industry leader, we understand the importance of client safety and will always strive to protect our clients and adhere to the laws that ensure their privacy and safety."

The Detox and Residential Treatment Center Industry is under increased regulatory pressure to meet Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliance. Some centers are even required to meet Joint Commission: Accreditation, Health Care, Certification (JCAHO) for the retention and storage of healthcare communication to continue their operations and association with hospitals, Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) and insurance providers.

Additionally, Ms. Gibson stated, "The CarePanda App is revolutionizing our business by helping to drive revenue, reducing overhead expenses and improving staff communication and operations. Most importantly CarePanda helps us meet our regulatory requirements with HIPAA and JCAHO."

Over the next several months, Telehealthcare.com will continue to work with strategic partners and service providers to roll out and demonstrate the abilities of our CarePanda app. The goal in the next six months is to continue to build a recurring revenue base, expand out the ecosystem and develop sales with resellers and customers in key target markets. Many of these market segments have strong, growing demand for HIPAA compliant communication solutions and telehealthcare services.

CarePanda is an advanced messaging app that streamlines operations and facilitates secure messaging for caregivers including, psychiatrists, toxicologists, pharmacists, nurses and other medical and non-medical staff. CarePanda app is easy to use, users can quickly share text messages, documents, PDFs, images or medical forms with other medical professionals or patients. CarePanda meets all State retention laws, HITECH, State pharmacy regulations, HIPPA and Joint Commission (JCAHO) guidelines.

The advantages of CarePanda App:

Meets compliance regulations for Federal and State Guidelines, including HIPPA compliance

Securely sends documents, forms or images within the app

Maintains record retention of all communication year over year

Care teams, doctors, and staff can see when another person has "viewed" their message

A lost phone or tablet messages can be protected without losing the communications

PDF forms can be integrated within the app for signature and workflow

Automated OUT OF OFFICE replies

Easily add or remove medical providers to any conversation!

CarePanda App easily integrates with existing processes and medical forms while adding security and meeting all Federal and State compliance requirements. Forms can be integrated and customized for your medical facility including: admissions, advance directives, arbitration agreements, BAA agreements, arbitration agreements, certification statements, financial arrangements, patient intake forms, outpatient registration, personal funds, social workers, therapy forms, lab forms and more!

About Telehealthcare.com, Inc.

Based in San Clemente, California, Telehealthcare, Inc. is a digital healthcare technology company building and commercializing a telehealth platform that makes it easier for medical groups and healthcare service providers to adopt and implement telehealth solutions. The Company's core technology is CarePanda, a HIPAA Compliant platform that includes advanced messaging, secure forms, e-prescriptions, HIPAA compliance and more. For more information, contact us at 1-888-99Panda or visit www.telehealthcare.com.