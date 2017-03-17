Telehealthcare, Inc. Announces Share Cancellation / Return to Treasury

SAN CLEMENTE, CA--(Marketwired - March 17, 2017) - Telehealthcare, Inc. ("Telehealthcare.com") ( OTC PINK : TLLT) On March 14, 2017, Telehealthcare, Inc. (the "Company") filed Form 8-K, Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, for share cancellation / return to treasury agreement (the "Agreement") with Derek Cahill, the Company's Chief Executive Officer. Pursuant to the Agreement, Mr. Cahill cancelled and returned to treasury seventy-three million (73,000,000) shares of Telehealthcare, Inc. common stock.

By canceling these shares, Mr. Cahill and the Company's Board of Directors want to better position Telehealthcare, Inc. for capital raise.

Mr. Cahill stated, "I believe this share cancellation will better position Telehealthcare, Inc. to raise capital and provide the best terms possible for the company and our shareholders."

Telehealthcare.com continues to work with strategic partners and service providers to roll out and demonstrate the abilities of our CarePanda app. Additional capital is needed for sales and marketing of the CarePanda App. The goal in the next several months is to continue to build a recurring revenue base, expand out the ecosystem and develop sales with resellers and customers in key target markets. Many of these market segments have strong, growing demand for HIPAA compliant communication solutions and Telehealthcare services.

CarePanda is an advanced messaging app that streamlines operations and facilitates secure messaging for caregivers including, psychiatrists, toxicologists, pharmacists, nurses and other medical and non-medical staff. CarePanda app is easy to use, users can quickly share text messages, documents, PDFs, images or medical forms with other medical professionals or patients. CarePanda meets all State retention laws, HITECH, State pharmacy regulations, HIPPA and Joint Commission (JCAHO) guidelines.

About Telehealthcare.com, Inc.

Based in San Clemente, California, Telehealthcare, Inc. is digital healthcare technology company building and commercializing a telehealth platform that makes it easier for medical groups and healthcare service providers to adopt and implement telehealth solutions. The Company's core technology is CarePanda, a HIPAA Compliant platform that includes advanced messaging, secure forms, e-prescriptions, HIPAA compliance and more. For more information, contact us at 1-888-99Panda or visit www.telehealthcare.com.