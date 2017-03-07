TELEHOUSE Announces Growth on Peering Exchange

New York International Internet Exchange Exceeds 400Gbps

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Mar 7, 2017) - TELEHOUSE, the global leader for data centers, international Internet exchanges and managed IT services, achieved another milestone on its New York International Internet Exchange (NYIIX) by surpassing 400 Gbps of traffic daily, this past month.

NYIIX was founded in 1996. Currently, it is the number one public peering exchange in the New York and New Jersey peering market. The mission of NYIIX is to provide the Internet community with a neutral and scalable peering infrastructure, and assure reliability and stable Internet connectivity. NYIIX has seven peering locations that can be found at www.nyiix.net.

The NYIIX membership base, in line with the overall business growth, has been consistently growing from day one and exceeds 158 members, while peering traffic has steadily increased. As a result, reports show an increase in traffic averaging 400 Gbps per day. In 2016 alone, NYIIX has experienced steady growth with the addition of existing colocation customers along with hosting and content providers. Currently, NYIIX has seven peering locations, including 7 Teleport Drive, 85 Tenth Avenue, 32 Avenue of America, 111 8th Avenue, 60 Hudson, 165 Halsey, and 2 Emerson Lane.

"In addition to seeing the exponential growth in peering, we're also observing an increase from our customers requesting alternatives in connectivity, including the public cloud," says Akio Sugeno, Vice President, Internet Engineering, Operations and Business Development, TELEHOUSE. "TELEHOUSE will be making more announcements concerning enhanced interconnectivity and additional value-added services shortly."

TELEHOUSE and parent company KDDI are Silver Sponsor of the PeeringDB and TELEHOUSE is a Gold Sponsor of the Global Peering Forum (GBF) 12.0 taking place April 21-23, 2017 in New York City.

TELEHOUSE owns and operates 48 data centers worldwide. The company has two data centers in New York, including 85 Tenth Avenue in the Chelsea district of Manhattan and 7 Teleport Drive in Staten Island, New York, as well as one data center in California located in downtown Los Angeles at 626 Wilshire Blvd.

About TELEHOUSE America

