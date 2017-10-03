TELEHOUSE Announces New NYIIX Centillion 2 Platform to Meet Increase in 100G Demand

400G Ready Centillion 2 Platform to Go Live in January 2018

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Oct 3, 2017) - TELEHOUSE, a KDDI Group company and the global leader for data centers, international internet exchanges and managed IT services, today announces it will upgrade the current New York International Internet Exchange (NYIIX) Centillion platform to Centillion 2 to meet strong market demands for 100G ports.

NYIIX was founded in 1996. It is one of the largest public peering exchange points on the U.S. East Coast with seven locations, including 85 Tenth Avenue, 7 Teleport Drive, 60 Hudson, 1118th Avenue and 32 Avenue of Americas. In New Jersey, NYIIX has two locations, 165 Halsey in Newark, and 2 Emerson Lane in Secaucus.

Currently the NYIIX Centillion platform is based on Brocade MLX-E routers that offer a limited number of 100G port capacity. To address this issue, the Centillion 2 platform will consist of Brocade SLX routers for both core routers and edge routers, which increase the number of available 100G ports quite significantly. Additionally, the Centillion 2 platform is 400G ready. The new platform is scheduled to go live in January 2018.

In line with the overall business growth, the peering traffic through NYIIX has been steadily rising. Reports show the current traffic peaking at over 495 Gigabits per second in September and will reach and exceed 500 Gigabits per second shortly.

"I am pleased to announce the new Centillion 2 platform," says Akio Sugeno, Vice President, Internet Engineering, Operations and Business Development, Telehouse America. "The current market demands have accelerated our need to upgrade the platform. Strong demands for 100G ports are the result of our continuing ability to increase NYIIX members along with customer confidence in our service. Such an accomplishment proves that NYIIX is one of the most important IXPs in the United States."

For further information about NYIIX, visit www.nyiix.net.

About TELEHOUSE America

A stable and trusted pioneer of carrier-neutral data center services, TELEHOUSE provides secure, power-protected environments, where clients house and operate their telecommunications and network resources. Among the many benefits of collocating with TELEHOUSE is the ability to connect to state-of-the-art peering exchanges in New York (NYIIX) and Los Angeles (LAIIX). Additionally, the global availability of 48 TELEHOUSE-branded data centers in 23 cities throughout Asia, Africa, North America and EMEA, delivers continuous, cost-effective operation of network-dependent, IT infrastructure to businesses around the world. Please visit www.telehouse.com, or email at sales@telehouse.com to learn more about the Channel Partner program. Connect with TELEHOUSE on Twitter and LinkedIn.