Teleperformance Expands Presence in Columbia, South Carolina

Global customer experience management firm to hire 160 additional employees

SALT LAKE CITY, UT--(Marketwired - January 04, 2017) - Teleperformance, the global leader in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management, is hiring 160 people at its Columbia, South Carolina contact center location. Teleperformance first launched its site in Columbia in 2014 and has since steadily grown its list of major global clients serviced out of South Carolina, particularly across the healthcare and technology sectors.

"We are happy Teleperformance has chosen to expand their business in South Carolina. This is a testament to our hard-working, loyal, energetic workforce, and we look forward to continuing this great partnership," said South Carolina Lieutenant Governor Henry McMaster.

"South Carolina has been a wonderful home to Teleperformance over the last few years and we are excited to grow this site and offer new opportunities to the community of Columbia," said Miranda Collard, Teleperformance President, Enterprise Services. "At Teleperformance, our business is about transforming passion into excellence, and we are fortunate to be in an area with such hard working, talented people and we look forward to welcoming new passionate, dedicated team members."

The additional growth will help support a major Fortune 100 healthcare client with customer care services. Interested candidates may apply online at www.teleperformance.com.

