Telepin Extends Mobile Financial Services into Cambodia

Powers Wing -- country's leading mobile banking platform

OTTAWA, ON--(Marketwired - February 15, 2017) - Telepin Software, a global leader in mobile money transaction platforms, announces that it is now powering the mobile financial platform for Wing, Cambodia's leading mobile banking services provider. Wing focuses on delivering financial inclusion via mobile banking services to the unbanked and under-banked.

Wing provides ways for Cambodians to send and receive money anytime, anywhere with the use of a mobile phone. Wing's innovative products and services enable every Cambodian to have access to financial services such as local money transfer, phone top up, bill payment, and online payment. For example, with Wing, workers in urban areas or far from their families need not worry about how to send their money home.

"Cambodia has a vibrant and growing economy, and with 95 percent of residents using cell phones. We recognize the huge growth opportunity in mobile banking services," said Jojo Malolos, CEO of Wing. "For example, we help online entrepreneurs safely and simply receive and transfer payments and remittances across Cambodia and from abroad using their phone numbers. Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and companies can use Wing's payroll and disbursement services for their employees. These types of financial innovations drive growth across our country."

Wing is now backed by Telepin's many years of experience in rolling out mobile financial services solutions across the globe. Telepin's unique software and services help mobile operators deliver robust financial services offerings to their subscriber and merchant customers. The software plugs seamlessly into existing mobile infrastructure, leveraging the investments already made in charging systems, replenishment systems, and value added service delivery platforms.

"We are pleased to be working with such an impressive and visionary mobile money provider as Wing," said Vincent Kadar, Telepin CEO. "The Wing team has recognized that although Cambodia's financial culture is deeply rooted in cash, mobile usage is seeing a dramatic rise, which paves the way for major new financial services innovations across Cambodia and internationally."

Telepin recently announced deployments of its mobile money solutions with Mascom Wireless in Botswana and Valyou Mobile Wallet in Malaysia. The company is currently enabling over 45M digital wallets across all their customer networks, processing over 50 million transactions per day.

Telepin and Wing will be exhibiting at the upcoming Mobile World Congress, taking place in Barcelona from February 27 to March 2.

About Telepin Software

Telepin Software is a global leader in mobile transaction platforms, delivering mobile operators the most efficient and cost-effective way to control their distribution networks, maximize revenues from mobile financial services, and drive innovative mobile financial applications. Telepin's Cayman Transaction Platform enables a full suite of electronic, transaction-based applications for mobile subscribers to recharge their mobile airtime without the use of physical cards or vouchers, facilitate P2P money transfers, allow for electronic bill payments, and more, using multiple channel interfaces. Telepin's customer base includes tier-one operators in the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. For more information, visit: www.telepin.com.

About Wing

Wing (Cambodia) Limited Specialised Bank is Cambodia's leading mobile banking services provider with the commitment of providing financial inclusion via mobile banking services to the unbanked and under-banked. Wing is also one of the few specialised banks in the world.

Launched in 2009, Wing has provided ways for Cambodians to send and receive money anytime, anywhere with the use of a mobile phone. Wing's innovative products and services has also allowed every Cambodian access to financial service such as local money transfer, phone top up, bill payment, Wing Ket Luy and online payment. As such, Wing remains the leading mobile money and electronic payment service provider in Cambodia with 100% district coverage via itsr Wing Cash Xpresses outlets nationwide.