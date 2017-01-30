Teles Properties Launches San Diego Office to Further Serve Clients Up and Down the California Coast

Premier Luxury Real Estate Firm Establishes New Roots in Flourishing Market

BEVERLY HILLS, CA and SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 30, 2017) - Teles Properties -- one of the fastest-growing luxury residential real estate firms in California -- is pleased to further build on its already impressive Southern California growth with the launch of its San Diego office. The new office continues the firm's domination of markets from Carmel to Coronado and allows its agents deepened access to the thriving San Diego real estate community. Teles' existing offices in Los Angeles County, Orange County, Palm Springs and areas further north will be even further connected across the Teles Properties' network with the addition of this new hub.

To celebrate the launch, Teles co-presidents Peter Hernandez and Sharran Srivatsaa will present a Super Lead Generation workshop at the new office from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. February 9th. The workshop will be followed by a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. The event is open to the public (1515 Murray Canyon Rd #110, San Diego 92108) -- parking is available in the structure or on the street.

"The San Diego office is a major accomplishment for our team. It allows us to provide our agents access to a very valuable real estate market and gives our clients the opportunity to continue to work with us in one of California's greatest communities," says Hernandez. "Through extensive research, feedback from our team and clients, and an assessment of our goals for strategic growth, we're confident in this decision to launch San Diego and look forward to the additional value it brings to the Teles brand."

Just miles from iconic San Diego destinations including SeaWorld and the San Diego Zoo, Teles' San Diego office is nestled between the 8 and 805 freeways -- a perfect location for the agents who wish to cover a large footprint. The area has much to offer those looking to purchase or rent properties so the expansion is an exciting time for those involved in the continued growth of Teles.

For information on Teles Properties and its San Diego office, please visit www.telesproperties.com.

ABOUT TELES PROPERTIES: Teles Properties is a luxury real estate firm in California, ranked and recognized for four consecutive years by the prestigious Inc. 500|5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in America. Leading with intelligence, the brand brings together the state's most elite and successful agents and provides them with an unparalleled technology platform to simplify and elevate every aspect of a real estate transaction. Headquartered in Beverly Hills with strategic offices located in California's most prestigious markets -- from Carmel to Coronado -- Teles is renowned for its profound local market experience as well as a comprehensive global division that links international investors to properties in the U.S. and around the globe. For more information, go to www.telesproperties.com.