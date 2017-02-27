Teles Properties Opens New Montecito Office, Strengthens Footprint Along California Coast

Premiere Luxury Real Estate Firm's Newest Location Will Connect Northern LA Offices to Carmel

BEVERLY HILLS, CA and SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 27, 2017) - Teles Properties -- one of the fastest-growing luxury residential real estate firms in California -- is pleased to announce the opening of its new office in Montecito (1255 Coast Village Road, Suite 201-B). Just up the street from its previous location, the strategic move places Teles along Montecito's main drag and most popular area, allowing its agents heightened access and visibility as the company continues to grow and recruit in the area. The new office will deepen Teles' footprint up and down the California coast by connecting its Northern LA offices to its office in Carmel.

"The Montecito relocation establishes an even deeper connection with our other thriving offices from Carmel to Coronado," says Teles co-president Peter Hernandez. "With this new hub, we further establish Teles as the coastal California juggernaut with the most unique luxury market footprint of any real estate firm in the country."

To celebrate the new office launch, Hernandez and Teles CEO Peter Loewy will be hosting a Mastermind Workshop and networking event at the new office on March 1 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. The workshop, titled "The Art of Pricing," will discuss pricing homes in the current market. It will be followed by a reception with appetizers and wine from 5 to 7 p.m. For more information and to RSVP, click here.

"We are incredibly excited to open this new office in Montecito," says Loewy. "Located in the heart of the city, we are surrounded by the most popular restaurants and cafes, so it is a smart move for us. We're delighted at the value Montecito brings to the Teles brand and we look forward to growing our business alongside these great establishments in this burgeoning community."

Beautifully remodeled to fit the Teles standard and style, the 1,200-square foot office already has 15 agents led by Managing Director Karen Greensweig and Associate Managing Director Larry Martin.

For information on Teles Properties and its Montecito office, please visit www.telesproperties.com.

ABOUT TELES PROPERTIES: Teles Properties is a luxury real estate firm in California, ranked and recognized for four consecutive years by the prestigious Inc. 500|5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in America. Leading with intelligence, the brand brings together the state's most elite and successful agents and provides them with an unparalleled technology platform to simplify and elevate every aspect of a real estate transaction. Headquartered in Beverly Hills with strategic offices located in California's most prestigious markets -- from Carmel to Coronado -- Teles is renowned for its profound local market experience as well as a comprehensive global division that links international investors to properties in the U.S. and around the globe. For more information, go to www.telesproperties.com.