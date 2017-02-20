TeleTracking Expands Data-Driven Operational Capabilities with Launch of Predictive Insights and Patient Ready at HIMSS17

Products Proactively Manage Staffing and Patient Throughput

PITTSBURGH, PA--(Marketwired - February 20, 2017) - TeleTracking Technologies, Inc. ("TeleTracking") is expanding its data-driven operational capabilities with the launch of two new products -- Predictive Insights and Patient Ready -- at the HIMSS17 Conference & Exhibition, February 19-23, 2017 in Orlando, FL. Available immediately, the two products make it possible for health systems to optimize staffing and other resources -- while improving patient access, clinical outcomes and financial performance. Predictive Insights advances TeleTracking's analytics portfolio, enabling improved census forecasting and capacity planning. While Patient Ready enhances TeleTracking's throughput offering by giving caregivers the data they need to ensure patients are in the most appropriate level of care -- consequently improving throughput and reducing avoidable days.

Today's health systems are under increasing pressure to manage growing patient volumes, optimize staffing resources, and adapt to the evolving role of technology in delivering high quality patient care. With its systematic, data-driven approach, Predictive Insights can help healthcare providers identify inefficiencies, use prediction algorithms to build what-if scenarios, and then align resources with the predicted patient flow. Specifically, the Census Forecasting component makes it possible to anticipate and plan for patient volume, as well as proactively model and test surge plans. The long-term Capacity Planning module allows healthcare executives to simulate the results of different investment scenarios with respect to occupancy rates, wait times and margin. The end result is the opportunity to improve patient access and throughput, increase admissions, improve patient and staff satisfaction, and reduce costs.

Patient Ready provides a clinical criteria module that effectively combines clinical and operational patient flow perspectives into a common, multi-disciplinary framework that provides a consistent, confident approach to patient assessment. In addition, as a clinical decision support tool, Patient Ready assists caregivers by reducing subjectivity around level-of-care, and admit and discharge appropriateness -- while capturing the reasons for barriers and delays-in-care transitions. The result is a transparent patient throughput process that reduces costs, length of stay and avoidable inpatient days -- and ensures every patient, every day is receiving care in right place at the right time.

"TeleTracking's mission is straightforward -- to ensure that no patient waits for the care they need. These new capabilities -- which address both resource management and quality patient care -- will further enhance the ability of our clients to anticipate and develop strategies to respond to the fluidity in patient volume," said Chris Johnson, Chief Solutions Officer of TeleTracking.

