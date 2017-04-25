Telferscot Resources Announces Private Placement

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - Telferscot Resources Inc. (CSE:TFS)(CSE:TFS.CN) ("Telferscot" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has arranged a non-brokered private placement of up to 10 million common shares at a price of CAD$0.01 per share for gross proceeds of up to C$100,000. The company requested and was granted relief from the Canadian Securities Exchange's minimum price rule.

The funds will be used for general working capital and new project review and acquisition. Current shareholders and any qualified investors who wish to participate in in this offering of common shares are welcome to contact the Company immediately. It is anticipated that the offering will close on or about, May 1, 2017

This news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates. Statements about the closing of the transaction, expected terms of the transaction, the number of securities of Telferscot that may be issued in connection with the transaction, and the parties' ability to satisfy closing conditions and receive necessary approvals are all forward-looking information. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. Statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances, unless otherwise required to do so by law.