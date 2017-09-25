EcoSmart Compatibility and Dramatic Savings Drive Award

WAUKESHA, WI--(Marketwired - September 25, 2017) - In partnership with Trane® Colombia, the Hyatt Bogotá has selected and deployed the EcoSmart intelligent energy automation platform from Telkonet, Inc. ( OTCQB : TKOI) throughout its beautiful new destination property, opening in early 2018. Through demonstration of significant energy savings along with enhancements to the guest experience, the EcoSmart platform continues to lead the smart hospitality automation industry. The Hyatt Bogotá expects to achieve energy savings of up to 40% by deploying EcoSmart throughout its facility.

"Hyatt Bogotá's selection of Trane and Telkonet for their automation deployment represents Hyatt's high standard of excellence and dedication to delivering outstanding services and guest experiences," stated Jason Tienor, Telkonet's President & CEO. "Telkonet is extremely fortunate to have a partner like Trane that demonstrates a strong dedication to customer interests and efficiency initiatives."

Traveler expectations have changed dramatically in the recent past. Where once a clean bed and flat-screen television might have generated positive reviews, guests now expect a more immersive experience while at the same time minimizing their impact on the environment. For example, according to a recent Hospitality Technology study, 54% of guests would like to control the guestroom via mobile device. At the same time, it is offered by only a fraction of hotels, making this one of the most significant opportunities to improve guest experience. Leading hotels have embraced this change to the benefit of both the guest and the property. Through its technology leadership, EcoSmart can not only provide benefits such as EcoMobile to address that opportunity, it positions properties to upgrade their automation platform at any point moving forward through EcoSmart's simple upgrade path.

The Hyatt Bogotá is a forward-leaning example of a property addressing these new guest preferences, bringing together the engagement capabilities of an intelligently-automated room while minimizing environmental impact through smart energy utilization. By employing Telkonet's EcoSmart platform, the property can pre-cool the room before a guest arrives and engage the cooling systems when the room is entered, utilizing energy only when a guest is present to benefit. Additionally, through lighting integrations, the EcoSmart platform creates scenes that adjust to time of day, the guest's own preference, and to other learned patterns from guest environments, creating a truly immersive guest experience.

Energy automation platforms like EcoSmart offer guests an integrated stay that can now include lighting, temperature, door locks, television, and even window coverings. At the same time, the platforms can minimize the impact on the environment through smart automation of heating and cooling systems that prevents unnecessary heating and cooling when the guest is not present. Sitting on top of these platforms is a comprehensive dashboard that provides property managers visibility into room temperature, energy usage and savings, and even low batteries in platform devices.