Telkonet Deployed at Luxury Las Vegas Strip Hotel

WAUKESHA, WI--(Marketwired - November 06, 2017) - Telkonet® ( OTCQB : TKOI) has recently been selected as the smart energy management platform of choice at one of the most recognizable luxury properties on the Las Vegas strip.

The selection caps a one, three, and five-year planning initiative by the property to identify areas of potential failure and need for upgrade. After recognizing lighting as a need for improvement, the property desired to find an energy management and room monitoring platform that could integrate with their new lighting solution. Ultimately, the property selected Control4 as a lighting vendor, who recommended Telkonet's EcoSmart™ platform for energy management.

The property had a clear vision for occupancy-based room monitoring, and desired a solution that could be the "heart-beat" of the hotel and allow for proactive system and premise monitoring, rather than the typical reactive approach. Recognizing Telkonet's ability to fully integrate with lighting and act as that proactive heart of the property, an initial launch of 43 rooms to be converted into suites was initiated. Those rooms now feature Telkonet's EcoInsight™ thermostat. A following project phase involved all penthouses on the 70th floor, with installation of Telkonet's new state-of-the-art EcoTouch™ thermostat, in both black and white to match the rooms' décor.

Shortly after the initial projects, the property contacted PSX Audiovisual Technologies, based in Covington, Louisiana. PSX's Director of Business Development, Gilbert Medina Jr., and Systems Engineer, Cory Egbert, had been a part of the Las Vegas property's initial team that selected Telkonet, and therefore had a unique insight into the property's needs. The property was planning a refresh of its 3,000 rooms, and had two critical project requirements for their future energy management platform and devices: one) they must be able to proactively monitor the guest rooms and evaluate factors such as how direct sunlight is impacting a room's temperature, and integrate with their lighting, POS, and property management systems, and two) the solution must support the rooms' aesthetics. This required a thermostat that could be placed anywhere, to accommodate the HVAC fan coils' placement, and one that would reflect the high-end look of the property.

After installing 15 demo rooms, PSX and Telkonet were awarded the entire 3,000 room project.

According to PSX's Director of Business Develpment, Gilbert Medina Jr., Telkonet's connectivity and versatility were real differentiators. "Telkonet is a real IoT (internet-of-things) company. There are other platforms out there, but they're just not tech companies," said Medina Jr. "With Telkonet, there aren't any limitations on the technology side."

